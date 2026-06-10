A tragic mass shooting in Johannesburg results in 12 deaths and nine injuries at an informal settlement

Police launch a manhunt for more than 10 suspects involved in the Cleveland shooting incident

The motive behind the attack remains unknown as investigations continue into the shocking crime

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Johannesburg, South Africa - No fewer than 12 people have been killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The mass shooting occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at an informal settlement in the Cleveland area of Johannesburg.

The police said 10 suspects, heavily armed with rifles, stormed the Jumpers Informal Settlement and opened fire before fleeing in a white vehicle.

It was gathered that the shooting may be linked to a turf war between groups of illegal miners living in the area.

The police have commenced a manhunt for the suspects of the tragic incident.

As reported by BBC News, the police made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

According to the police department, its officers responded to a "complaint of shooting in progress" at about 23:10 local time on Tuesday (21:10 GMT).

The police further stated that emergency medical services were also deployed to treat the injured.

"It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland.

"The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle,"

The statement disclosed that eight men and three women died at the scene, while another man died in the hospital.

The local police said nine others were taken to various medical facilities for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The police said that "the motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation".

Shootings in informal settlements are common in South Africa, sometimes linked to gang violence and personal disputes.

Mass shooting: 11dead in Australia

Recall that at least 11 people were killed and 29 wounded in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which police declared a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.

The attack took place during Chanukah by the Sea, an event marking the start of Hanukkah, with one suspected gunman killed and another critically injured.

Leaders across Australia and around the world condemned the assault, calling it an act of “evil antisemitism” and expressing solidarity with the victims.

Four dead, several injured at mass shooting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that four people were killed and several others injured after gunfire erupted at a family gathering in Stockton, northern California.

Authorities confirmed that 14 individuals were struck during the shooting inside a banquet hall on Saturday evening.

Detectives said early indications suggested the incident may have been targeted, with investigations still ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng