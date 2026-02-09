Nigerian veteran singer Paul Okoye shared a heartwarming video dancing with his first daughter, Nadia.

The sweet moment caught the attention of fans and went viral online on social media

The musician’s second wife, Ifeoma Okoye, also reacted to the video, which heightened the effect of the post

Ifeoma Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy opened up her heart to a lovely video of her husband dancing with his first daughter, Nadia.

The video, which was shared online by Rudeboy while he was in Atlanta, shows him enjoying a fun daddy-daughter dance with Nadia, who is the daughter of his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

The sweet moment quickly captured the hearts of fans, many of whom expressed delight at seeing the singer’s softer side.

Commenting on the video, Ifeoma referred to Nadia as her “princess,” highlighting the warmth and affection she feels for her husband’s first child.

The clip has since gone viral, with fans praising Paul for his beautiful family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rudeboy charmed hearts with a lovely video of his children.

This was during last Christmas celebration, his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, returned to Nigeria with the kids.

Paul posted a video on Instagram showing his older children reuniting with their baby sister.

The video showed a wonderful moment as his children played with their baby sister; his twin daughter hugged his new wife, Ify Ivy.

Moments showing how they spent their Christmas with lovely presents were also captured.

The singer wrote in his caption: “Nothing compares to a Christmas like this. Merry Christmas.”

Recall that Anita filed for divorce in 2022, citing adultery, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and terrible living conditions.

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama awarded Anita and Paul Okoye a divorce a year after she filed for it, awarding her a $20,000 monthly payment and many of her husband's residences.

Paul had quickly moved on with model Ivy Ifeoma, whom he married in May 2024 and had a child with.

Despite their divorce, the former couple remained amicable until August 2024, when they unfollowed each other after Paul purchased a second property in the United States, most likely for his then-pregnant wife.

Rudeboy and daughter ignite reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

clintonkhozze1 said:

"@villa_dill love has been leading since years ago."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"@villa_dill let love lead as how abi she suppose get issues wit small pikin. The tins una dey talk eee abi she been tell u say war dey before."

zoegood99 said:

"@villa_dill war been dey before???? Na wa!"

richest63844 said"

"@ivy_zenny u are natural good nwanyi oma."

fen_jianwei said:

"@ivy_zenny Osikwa gin'obi?😂😂."

clemzfire said:

"@fen_jianwei just shut up. Shut your smelly mouth."

ekara_amba said:

"@ivy_zenny Things I love to see 👏😍."

chioma_uzor said:

"@ivy_zenny , I hope that you are fine."

arthurdaviso said:

"Moments like this are so unforgettable..thanks for being an amazing dad King!"

ara_dog_feeds said:

"Lion no dey born Goat😍😍😍..The number of time I watched this video is Unhealthy 😂😂😍😍😍..Your Papa is a good dancer,ain't surprised tho😍😍👏👏😁."

