Faithia Williams lost her mother on the very eve of her 55th birthday celebration, transforming a milestone event into a period of deep sorrow

A touching video shared by actress Regina Chukwu captured the exact second Faithia received the devastating phone call

Top stars, including Bimbo Oshin, Wumi Toriola, and Foluke Daramola, have paid an emotional condolence visit to the actress’s residence

The Nigerian film industry has rallied around Nollywood actress Faithia Williams after the devastating loss of her beloved mother, just hours before her 55th birthday celebration.

The actress has been surrounded by colleagues and friends as she navigates one of the darkest moments of her life.

In emotional videos that surfaced online, several Nollywood stars were seen at Faithia’s residence to offer their support and prayers.

Faithia Williams lost her mother on the very eve of her 55th birthday celebration.

Among those present were Foluke Daramola, Wumi Toriola, Akin Boss, Kemi Korede, Iyabadan, Toyosi Adesanya, Bimbo Oshin, and other industry colleagues.

The atmosphere in the clips was sombre, as the actresses gathered around Faithia, consoling her and offering words of encouragement.

The visit came shortly after news broke that her mother had passed away on the eve of what was meant to be a joyous 55th birthday celebration.

“My world is dark and broken” - Faithia laments

Still grappling with the painful reality, Faithia shared a dark, symbolic photo on her social media page, describing her emotional state.

According to her, the reality of her mother’s passing had not fully sunk in, as the deceased was more than just a parent to her.

She described her mother as her cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner—someone who stood by her through every stage of life.

Her emotional words gave fans a glimpse into the deep bond they shared and the heavy void her passing has created.

Adding to the emotional weight of the moment, actress Regina Chukwu shared a touching video showing the exact moment Faithia received the devastating news.

In the clip, the grieving actress was seen on her phone before suddenly breaking down in tears, overwhelmed by the reality of the loss. Her colleagues quickly gathered around her, offering comfort and support as she cried.

The emotional footage has left many fans teary-eyed, with several sending prayers and encouraging messages to the actress.

Watch the video of the visit below:

Reactions as Fathia Williams mourns her mother

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

@authenticmuy commented:

"Awwwww…. So sorry darling. Please take heart. May her sweet and gentle soul rest in eternal perfect peace."

@adekolatijani1 said:

"Sorry about that! It's under must sha, innah liLAHI wahinna rojihunn Gbogbo wa lada agbada iku! Ki iku sha ka ise rere mowa lowo 🙏 Rest well Mumsy Aljannat Firdaus Ma sha ALLAH Take hearts ma Adunni Agba a."

Colleagues, including Bimbo Oshin, Wumi Toriola, and Foluke Daramola, paid an emotional condolence visit to the actress'.

