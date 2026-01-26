Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill have followed each other on Instagram after their reconciliation

The Nollywood actress also warmed hearts with her sweet comment on his page, making it her first in years

The new action taken by the couple has stirred excitement among their fans, with some throwing shades at Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, have taken a new step further in sealing their reconciliation after 10 years of conflict.

Recall that on Saturday, January 26, Tonto caused a buzz after she announced that she and Churchill had made peace, revealing they were now committed to co-parenting.

Tonto Dikeh refers to ex-husband as Big Church as she drops comment on his Instagram page. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress' ex-husband also confirmed the announcement, revealing the joy he felt when he spoke with their son, King Andre, for the first time in 10 years.

Following their reconciliation, Tonto and Churchill are now following each other once again on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh shares first comment on Churchill's IG page

On Sunday, January 28, the Nollywood actress took to her ex-husband's official Instagram page to gush about him. Referring to him as 'Big Church,' the actress celebrated him.

She wrote: "BIG CHURCH, I CELEBRATE YOU DR."

See screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's first comment on her ex-husband's page below:

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill follow each other again on Instagram. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Excitement over Tonto, Churchill's Instagram move

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from fans and well-wishers as they celebrated the couple, with netizens taunting Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer.

Recall that Rosy Meurer came under fire on social media over her multiple posts.

Read the comments below:

Cordelia Chinasa Ituma said:

"Somebody should check on Churchill's wife, her BP go don high o. She may be breathing fast and scared that anything can happen going forward."

Jazmine Noah commented:

"Second wife with high BP always, na their work wey Satan dash them be that."

John-Joshua Gift said:

"But Churchill and Rose are still married and Tonto didn’t say she and Churchill are back as husband and wife."

Dora Uche commented:

"In few months time,Tonto second child for Churchill would be loading. I be amebo."

Tina Adebayo said:

"Second wife go dey ask her self January why coming to an end like this."

Adadioramm Jennifer

"Tonto Dikeh have left the group of I don't want to be numbered in the street of coldness and enter house, she's now a real queen in her kingdom, madam ooooooo street is empty now power to Judy Austin Yul edochie no leave no transfer she pim forever."

Martha Eze Uchenna commented:

"In all U do avoid somebody serious relationship and marriage."

Judy Austin reacts to Tonto, Churchill's reconciliation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Judy Austin reacted to Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill's reconciliation after ten years.

She reacted by liking a video of Tonto testifying about her reconciliation with her ex, including how he miraculously reached out to her.

Judy also trended as netizens slammed her fans for comparing her husband Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, with Tonto.

Source: Legit.ng