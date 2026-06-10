Victor Osimhen has reportedly urged Ademola Lookman to join Galatasaray during the 2026 summer transfer window

Lookman has impressed since joining Atlético Madrid, contributing nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances

Galatasaray see the Nigerian winger as a potential addition to strengthen their attack amid uncertainty surrounding Mauro Icardi's future

Victor Osimhen has reportedly made a personal appeal to fellow Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman as Galatasaray step up their interest in the Atlético Madrid winger.

The Turkish champions are believed to be exploring a move for Lookman ahead of the 2026-27 season, and Osimhen has reportedly taken it upon himself to help convince his international teammate to make the switch to Istanbul.

Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from Galatasaray this summer despite only joining Atletico Madrid in January. Photo by Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

The prospect of two of Nigeria's biggest stars lining up together at club level has already generated excitement among Galatasaray supporters.

Osimhen's message sparks transfer talk

According to reports from Turkish media Habersarikirmizi, Osimhen has spoken directly with Lookman regarding a potential move to the Turkish giants.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly encouraged his Super Eagles teammate, Ademola Lookman, to join him at Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old striker, who has become one of Galatasaray's most influential players, is said to have delivered a simple but powerful message to his Super Eagles teammate.

"We are waiting for you at Galatasaray. Come and be a part of this family."

While there has been no official confirmation from either player, the reported conversation has added fuel to growing speculation surrounding Lookman's future.

Galatasaray are understood to be eager to strengthen their attacking options and view the Nigerian winger as a player capable of making an immediate impact.

The club's supporters have also embraced the idea of seeing two of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers share the same dressing room.

Lookman continues to shine in Spain

Despite the transfer rumours, Lookman remains an important player for Atlético Madrid.

The Nigerian forward joined the Spanish side from Atalanta during the winter transfer window after attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Since arriving in La Liga, he has adapted quickly and established himself as one of the team's most dangerous attacking outlets.

His return of nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt, highlights just how smoothly he has settled into Spanish football.

Lookman's pace, creativity and eye for goal have given Atletico an extra dimension in attack, making him a valuable asset as they continue to compete domestically and in Europe.

That form is one reason why reports linking him away from Madrid have generated so much interest.

Any club hoping to secure his signature would likely need to present a compelling sporting project and Galatasaray believe they can offer exactly that.

Nigerian partnership could excite Galatasaray fans

One factor driving the speculation is uncertainty surrounding the future of Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker has been linked with a possible departure, and Galatasaray are already assessing options to reinforce their forward line.

Lookman is viewed as a player who could help fill that gap while also bringing versatility across multiple attacking positions.

His potential arrival would also reunite him with Osimhen, a partnership that has delivered memorable moments for Nigeria in recent years.

Both players have played key roles for the Super Eagles, helping the national team secure consecutive podium finishes at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their understanding and chemistry have become important weapons for Nigeria on the international stage.

Galatasaray fans are hopeful that combination could be replicated at club level.

Lookman enjoys time on holiday

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has left fans stunned after unveiling a series of previously unseen tattoos while enjoying his holiday break following a demanding 2025/26 campaign.

The Atlético Madrid winger shared a collection of photos on Instagram on Monday evening, but it was not only his celebrity company that caught the attention of supporters.

Source: Legit.ng