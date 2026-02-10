Bolaji Ogunmola has issued a stern disclaimer regarding her relationship with actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, describing their kissing scenes as mere work

A netizen's comparison of the duo’s chemistry to the controversial marriage of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin met a very sharp rebuttal from the actress

The actress also disclosed that she is considering a permanent departure from social media apps to preserve her mental health

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has firmly denied rumours linking her romantically with her colleague, Daniel Etim-Effiong, following their roles in her newly released YouTube film.

The actress, who produced and starred in 'The Bloom After', made it clear that their chemistry on screen is strictly professional and nothing more.

The Bloom After, released on February 6, tells the emotional story of Inara, a woman who is abandoned by her cheating husband after two decades of marriage.

Bolaji Ogunmola issues a stern disclaimer regarding her relationship with actor Daniel Etim-Effiong amid drama trailing The Bloom After. Photos: Etim-Effiong/Bolaji Ogunmola.

Rather than wallow in heartbreak, the character embarks on a journey of self-rediscovery, healing, and dating again. Daniel Etim-Effiong plays Nachi, one of the men she meets along the way.

The film features several kissing scenes, including kisses between the two actors, which quickly caught the attention of some viewers.

One X user questioned the repeated romantic scenes, warning the actress about possible real-life feelings.

“To be honest, you and Daniel kissing in movies is too much… it’s looking like you guys are an item,” the user wrote, referencing other celebrity relationships that reportedly started on set.

Bolaji Ogunmola shuts down dating rumours

Ogunmola did not hold back as she responded to the comment.

She criticised the user for reducing the entire message of the film to a few romantic scenes and dismissed any suggestion of an off-screen relationship with her co-star.

According to her, she and Daniel maintain a strictly professional relationship and do not even communicate outside work.

The actress stressed that the movie was meant to highlight themes of self-love, growth, and empowerment, not to fuel gossip about her personal life.

Following the exchange, Ogunmola hinted that she might step away from social media entirely.

She revealed that she was considering hiring a social media manager so she could focus on her work without being distracted by online comments.

According to her, constant opinions and criticisms can take a toll, reminding fans that actors are human too.

The actress and Etim-Effiong have featured together in several productions, building a familiar on-screen partnership.

Etim-Effiong, however, is married to personal branding expert Toyosi Etim-Effiong, a detail many fans have also pointed out in defence of the actor.

Read X exchange below:

Bolaji Ogunmola says she is considering a permanent departure from social apps to preserve her mental health amid links to Daniel Etim-Effiong. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.

