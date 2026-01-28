Angela Okorie is not done dragging Olakunle Churchill’s new wife, Rosy Meurer, amid reconciliation with her colleague, Tonto Dikeh

The actress narrated how Tonto introduced Rosy as her ex-husband’s Personal Assistant (PA)

Her revelation came a few hours after she dragged the Gambian actress for her recent Instagram posts

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has stirred fresh reactions online after opening up about what allegedly happened in the troubled marriage between her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, and businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Taking to her Instagram page, Angela revisited the period when Tonto was married to Churchill and reportedly introduced fellow actress Rosy Meurer to their circle as her husband’s Personal Assistant (PA).

Angela Okorie breaks silence on what allegedly went wrong in Tonto Dikeh’s marriage. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Angela, many of them were sceptical at the time but chose to accept the explanation.

The screen goddess alleged that things later took a dramatic turn when Tonto began to confide in them, accusing Churchill of cheating on her with Rosy Meurer.

She claimed Tonto was often in tears and expressed frustration, saying her husband would take out his anger on those around her.

The actress further alleged that before the matter could be properly addressed, Churchill went on to marry Rosy Meurer, an action she said shocked many of them.

Angela admitted that tensions were high during that period, noting that Tonto was deeply hurt and reacted angrily, although she later apologised and chose a quieter life following her Christian faith.

Reflecting on recent events, Angela referenced Tonto Dikeh’s public statement in which she said she had forgiven Olakunle Churchill years after their separation.

In her post, she wrote:

"Allegedly, T marry love of her life, Mr Chill. Back then o, while in the marriage, T introduced RM to us that RM is her hubby’s PA, we say okay. Let’s have it, let’s have it. All of a sudden, we see our sister T dey cry say her husband dey cheat on am with sister RM.

"Before we could settle the matter, Aunty don rush marry brother Chill, Since T started to express herself at that time, she dey vex well well, Even me to give me too, but she later apologised. But she don he born again, so she no dey shout again.

"Fast forward to after 10 years, T came out and wrote that she has forgiven Chil for hurting her. Everyone is happy for them. Jubilations everywhere buh PA wey marry Oga madam’s husband wetin dem dey call am?”.

See the post below:

Angela Okorie opens up on the drama surrounding Tonto Dikeh’s crashed marriage. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie's confession ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gozirim_nwa said:

"Angela and Mummy Rita Edochie no dey do forgive and forget oo🤣🤣🤣🤣 e no concern them if you later reconcile with your ene my ooo them go still dey drag am😂😂."

adajustinaokeke said:

"That's means that Rose and Judy dey the same WhatsApp group."

veevogee said:

"You see that your friend that's always too friendly to your partner, keep your eyes on them. They can't be trusted.."

dordorfit said:

"Angela is always standing on business and she likes small wahala small."

zena.ashley.75 said:

"Judy Austin will be praying that Lord, I don't want enter enter Angela Okories black book😂😂😂."

___dimmaberry said:

"Make T and Mr Chill remarry Make pa feel the pain Cos my gender always like to learn in a hard way 🙌😂."

afolashadeopeyemihassan said:

"Angela no dey forgive and forget 😂😂😂 I don't know what dey called it 😂😂😂."

adabestpeace said:

"Same thing Judy did with yul.. ndi ojo ndiojo."

funky4lyfe313 said:

"Make T leave Chill for RM since she talk say na 40seconds man....RM obviously no mind the 40seconds and even born 2 for am and still counting. God go give Tonto a better Holy ghost filled El-Roi brother wey she go continue the Lord's work with."

zenabless said:

"Angela this is not necessary again, make everyone rest."

