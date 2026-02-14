Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, celebrated Valentine’s Day with his mother in a viral video that showed him presenting her with flowers

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives paid tribute to his mother ahead of her 96th birthday, describing her as the heart of the family in a post shared on his verified X handle

Nigerians on social media reacted with mixed emotions, as some praised the gesture with prayers and admiration while others criticised the public display of a private family moment

A viral video circulating online has shown the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, celebrating Valentine’s Day in a touching moment with his mother.

The clip, which gained widespread attention across social media platforms, captures Gbajabiamila presenting flowers to his mother, fondly referred to as “Mama,” in a gesture many described as heartfelt and symbolic of deep family bonds.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appears in a viral video celebrating Valentine’s Day with his mother. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Tribute ahead of mother’s 96th birthday

Sharing the video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gbajabiamila paid glowing tribute to his mother, noting her central role in the family just weeks before her 96th birthday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Mama. Two weeks before your 96th birthday you are still the heart of our family. These flowers are only a tiny thank you for a lifetime of love and sacrifice,” he wrote.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

The post sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians, drawing both admiration and criticism.

While many praised the Chief of Staff for celebrating his mother publicly, others questioned the need to share such a moment online.

Nze Ndi Anambra (@nze_Anambra) wrote,

“Is not everything that up for public optics, This is supposed to be for private family affairs.”

Another user, Balatic (@Balatic), criticised Gbajabiamila in harsh terms, commenting,

“So even criminals love. Ah. You wey thief your client money for USA lol 😂 APC na truly den of criminals.”

President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, celebrates Valentine’s Day with his mother in a video that is going viral. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Praise, prayers and admiration pour in

Despite the criticism, the dominant tone of the reactions was positive, with many Nigerians applauding the gesture and offering prayers.

Prince (@NaijaGistRoom) described the moment as inspiring, saying,

“This is beautiful a quiet, heartfelt reminder that love, gratitude, and family are the greatest gifts of all. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

George Uchehara (@gpurgy) added,

“Femi, mama still looks very good and healthy. We pray God continues to bless her with good health Amen.”

Ahmad-scion (@AhmadScion) wrote,

“I think every prospective husbands should pray to have a wife like Iya Gbaja—ask the people of Surulere, Shitta et al. Happy Val, mama ♥️”

Valentine’s Day beyond romance

Several users highlighted the broader meaning of Valentine’s Day, beyond romantic relationships.

Kikiola (@Okikiomokadiri) noted,

“This is what Valentine should look like—not some random people who barely know each other going crazy just for gift exchange.”

Dr. Moyi (@UK_Moyi) also commented,

“Valentine is Haram, but this is Halal. ❤️”

Others offered prayers and goodwill, with Mariah Y. Danjuma (@mariahDanjay) writing,

“Ma sha Allah. May Allah keep her safe 💝💝💝,” while Truetalk (@TruetalkiSay) simply added, “May God grant her long life.”

Public figure, private affection

The moment has continued to trend online, reigniting conversations about family values, public life and the place of parental appreciation in modern celebrations.

For many observers, the video served as a reminder that expressions of love on Valentine’s Day need not be limited to romantic partners but can also honour parents whose sacrifices span a lifetime.

Valentine's Day: EFCC issues warning to Nigerians

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission joined Nigerians in marking Valentine’s Day with a message cautioning against fraud, using the occasion to promote integrity and responsible relationships.

In a short Valentine-themed post shared on its official social media platforms, the commission wrote, “Real love never needs fraud to survive.”

Source: Legit.ng