Regina Daniels has made an emotional appeal regarding her children’s safety while she is away.

The actress shared a heartfelt message to her son and called on his school to look after them.

Her statement comes amid ongoing family dispute between her and her estranged husband Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has spoken about her children’s safety as she appealed to her sons’ school to take good care of them while she is away.

The actress made the heartfelt plea after her son’s school, Abraham Lincoln American Academy, shared a video of him promoting the institution. Regina took to the comment section to express her pride and shower him with prayers.

In her message, she described her son as a blessing and prayed for his continued good health. She also assured him that despite being far away, she would always watch over him in prayers.

Regina went further to urge the school to look after her children, saying she trusts them to care for her babies in her absence.

“Oh my Moon! Blessed fruit of my womb! Mama is so proud! Grow in good health, my child! I will always watch and pray over you from afar. I trust you to look after my babies well,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Her emotional statement comes amid ongoing tensions between her and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. In December, Regina publicly criticized him for frequently sharing photos and videos of their children online.

She argued that such exposure attracts unnecessary media attention and scrutiny, especially considering his status.

Responding at the time, Nwoko dismissed her claims as misleading. He maintained that posting family moments had always been normal for them and pointed out that Regina herself had shared images of the children publicly in the past.

He also stated that her absence from the children’s lives was her personal decision.

It would be recalled that Regina announced the end of her marriage in October, citing domestic violence as the reason for leaving.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels' son trends online

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her.

