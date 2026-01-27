Anita Joseph sparked online reactions after commenting on a post shared by Olakunle Churchill’s new wife following his reconciliation with Tonto Dikeh

The comment drew criticism from netizens, who accused the actress of taking sides in the situation

A heated exchange followed, further stirring conversations across social media as many attacked her

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has come under fire on social media after reacting to a post shared by Rosy Meurer, the wife of businessman Olakunle Churchill, following his recent reconciliation with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh.

Over the weekend, Tonto Dikeh surprised many Nigerians when she publicly announced that she had made peace with Churchill after years of public disputes.

In an emotional message, the actress said that after ten years of battles, broken communication, bitterness and pain, God intervened and brought healing and reconciliation.

Shortly after Tonto’s statement went viral, Rosy Meurer took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself, boldly declaring herself the “Queen of all Queens.”

The post immediately triggered mixed reactions online, with many social media users accusing her of being insensitive given the timing.

Amid the backlash, Anita Joseph dropped a brief comment on Rosy Meurer’s post, writing “bekee.”

However, the comment did not sit well with many netizens, who accused the actress of taking sides and unnecessarily inserting herself into the ongoing drama.

This led to a heated exchange in the comment section, as Anita Joseph traded words with critics who called her out for supporting Meurer.

One kechi_920 said: “You like controversy. Go and focus on your life

One Ma.son2150 said: “Na where them dey see you! Na, why your own don happen? Stand one place

One ayobami_ewami said: “You no go like focus on your life

Responding to them, Anita said:

"@mhizmara11 Be healed, Shallom."

"@ma.son2150 "My own? Your own dey still come."

"@ayobami_ewami Did you focus on yours? Na sick person you see so oh, no mind am”.

See the comments below:

See Rosy Meurer's post Anita Joseph commented on:

