BBNaija star Phyna has shared an update about Ilebaye's father in police custody following the latter's alleged assault video

Phyna, who called out the Nigerian police over the new update, also pushed for justice for Ilebaye

The reality star's latest update about the case has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens defending Ilebaye's father

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner Phyna has caused a buzz on social media after she announced that her colleague Ilebaye’s father has been released from police custody.

According to Phyna in a tweet via her official X handle on Saturday, May 9, 2026, Ilebaye's father has been released, and two of her younger brothers have returned to him.

Phyna calls out Nigerian police as she shares new update about Ilebaye's father's arrest. Credit: ilebaye

Source: Instagram

Lamenting, the reality star called out the police, claiming they did no investigation.

“Baye’s dad just got released and the 2 younger brothers given back to him…. Please, what kind of style is this one, no investigation, no proper investigation, you left him to go home. Nigerian police," she wrote.

In another tweet, Phyna added

"Everything was going well, and before we know a female DPO came and ask that he is released, let’s tag the Nigeria police, Baye does not deserve this, immediately the police on duty last night went home the once that came this morning released him. We need justice for Illebaye. Will go live on ig shortly."

Legit.ng previously reported that Ilebaye made waves on social media after she cried out for help over an alleged domestic abuse.

In a disturbing Instagram live video, she cried out to Nigerians to help her after a man was seen beating her. The reality star was assaulted so severely that her face became badly swollen.

Mixed reactions trail new update about BBNaija star Ilebaye's father's release. Credit: ilebayee

Source: Instagram

Reports claim she was being assaulted by her father. This was after she was said to have visited their family house.

Reactions to Phyna's update about Ilebaye's father

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Celynbasi142474 commented:

"But you just said is a family issue, so the police did what they were supposed to do."

Ayodeji_11 commented:

"So if papa discipline pikin now, make police carry am. Nigeria don Dey change. On your mandate o Bola."

Dr_Elon1 wrote:

"What were you expecting fr? What has he done wrong? Ever heard of spare the rod, spoil the child? Baye was getting spoiled and needed to be handled. As parents, this is what is expected and it’s nothing wrong at all, hence no reason to be locked in a cell!"

NelsonTobik07 commented:

"Phyna cos your papa nah poor man that’s why you think that Baye dad will stay long there or be jailed ,, in Nigeria is never a crime to discipline your child as a father , It’s part of parenting in Africa Bible self talk am."

ekpo_idara36185 said:

"A father beating his adult daughter so badly she goes live with a swollen face isn’t “discipline” or a “family matter” — it’s assault, plain and simple. Nigeria Police, @PoliceNG release the full details of the “investigation.” Ilebaye and her brothers deserve real protection."

Granpovado commented:

"So the man just woke up and start beating her? This is Nigeria cry all you want."

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke trended over a video of them partying hard at a nightclub.

Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye, who won N120m at the All Stars edition, was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

Source: Legit.ng