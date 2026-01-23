Egungun admitted that the chaotic environment surrounding the US streamer made it almost impossible to maintain his usual calm

The creator stated that the presence of aggressive crowds and strict time constraints turned the interview into a high-pressure survival moment

Fans had berated the creator for asking "unserious" questions, specifically regarding Speed’s age and physique

Nigerian content creator Kuye Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, has responded after coming under fire for his short interview with American streamer IShowSpeed during the latter’s visit to Lagos.

The now-viral clip, recorded on January 22, 2026, shows Egungun attempting to engage the 21-year-old streamer, Darren Watkins Jr, during a chaotic public outing that drew hundreds of excited fans.

Egungun admits that the chaotic environment surrounding Speed made it almost impossible to maintain his usual calm. Photos: IShowSpeed/Egungun.

In the video, Egungun asks Speed about his age and reacts with visible surprise when the streamer confirms he is 21, commenting on how “strong and healthy” he looks.

The brief but tense moment quickly circulated online and provoked a wave of commentary.

Following the online criticism, Egungun took to his social media page to share his side of the story.

He admitted that the situation was overwhelming and that the massive crowd surrounding IShowSpeed made the moment far more difficult than viewers assumed.

He stated:

“No vex for me, it was tension.”

He noted that the security pressure around the streamer, who had become the center of attention across Lagos, made it nearly impossible for anyone to get a calm, uninterrupted moment to conduct a proper interview.

Fans react to Egungun's interview with Speed

@aascholar_ shared:

"O ti panic, lost your composure! But it can happen to anyone. It’s normalcy . Congratulations"

@tufab noted:

"He looks so healthy and strong no be 21 years he be. Make he look old b4 . Omo e no easy. U try Pressure"

occupygh_ stated:

“You look so healthy and strong”. Dude he’s 21, not close to Tinubu"

@kollatunez commented:

"And you post this why nervous in your own country"

@ayodamope noted:

"Who dash Egungun the most popular lifestyle interviewer in the whole of Africa???"

@sandychipearl commented:

"I really don't get the hype about this @ishowspeed .. He is a streamer, kudos and he has reached 50 m but what else does he offer.. I need to understand the hype about this.."

@alaskadehot shared:

"Werey dey use style observe weda Speed go look am as those touts dey hail am😂😂😭 @_egungun Shame supoz wear you 500"

Fans berate Egungun of Lagos for asking "unserious" questions. Photo: @egungunoflagos/IG.

Speed reacts to backlash over collaboration

