Oluseyi Ayinla was allegedly picked up after he posted an AI-generated unclad image of singer Ayra Starr and reportedly refused to pull it down

A netizen called out music mogul Don Jazzy, claiming the Mavin boss is the force behind the student’s prolonged detention

Reports suggest the detainee faces nearly impossible bail terms, including the requirement of Level 14 civil servants residing in upscale areas

A Nigerian social media user, Oluseyi Oluwasemilogo Ayinla, has reportedly spent weeks in detention at the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, after posting an AI-generated unclad image of music star Ayra Starr.

Ayinla, who allegedly refused to delete the content despite warnings from online users, has reportedly remained in custody since December 30, 2025.

According to multiple posts circulating online, the young man was detained following complaints from individuals connected to the singer. However, the police have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The situation escalated after an X user @HeisMikel1 alleged that Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy instructed the arrest.

In his post, the user wrote:

“You arrested this boy and took him to Lagos State FCID Alagbon Ikoyi since 30th of December 2025 and yet you speak against oppression. His mates have returned back to school but you are so relaxed living your life while someone’s son is behind bars, this is eve!l.”

As of the time of this report, Don Jazzy has not responded to the allegation.

Reports from individuals close to the matter indicated that Ayinla’s bail conditions require two sureties who must be Level 14 civil servants residing in upscale Lagos areas such as Ikoyi or Lekki.

Reactions trail student's arrest

@whichqudus stated:

"They no dey pay to learn lesson! Don suppose jail you too with this post, rubbish!!"

@TheHolyman_ commented:

"Bruh it’s better he doesn’t get a lawyer. As he might be pardoned by the offended But if he goes to court he will be sentenced rightly and become a convict. Use your head"

@sepril23NG stated:

“His mates have returned to school” That’s because his mates are not publicly violating women and they are not sexual predators

@Funmiscute shared:

"He hasn't done 6 months oh, not even a month gone and you're saying he's evil. If that was done to your sister, your daughter, your wife or your mother, would you be trying to make him the victim here? Don Jazzy is still nice here cos you should join him too"

