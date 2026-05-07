Wunmi has alleged that Mr. Joseph Aloba is not merely looking for the truth about Liam’s paternity but is allegedly hoping for a negative result

The widow revealed that she and her father-in-law were once "best of friends" before a series of family disputes soured the relationship

Following her husband’s tragic passing, Wunmi claimed that her attempts to reach out were met with discussions solely focused on properties

Omowunmi Aloba has again addressed the painful conflict between herself and her late husband’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba.

In an interview with Channels, Wunmi opened up about the strained relationship, the DNA controversy involving her son Liam, and the growing tension over the estate of late singer Mohbad.

During the interview, Wunmi made a strong allegation against her father-in-law, claiming he was hoping the DNA test involving Liam would not confirm paternity.

Wunmi alleges that Mr.Joseph Aloba is hoping Liam’s paternity but is allegedly hoping for a negative result. Photos: Wunmi/ Mr Joseph Aloba.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the issue goes beyond family concerns and is connected to control over Mohbad’s properties and royalties.

She stated:

“Baba Mohbad wants something I can’t give him. He wants the DNA of my child to be negative.”

Wunmi also reflected on how different things once were between her and Mr Aloba. According to her, they shared a close relationship before tensions began within the family.

“My father-in-law and I used to be best of friends,” she explained.

However, she claimed their relationship changed after the birth of Liam, with disagreements allegedly emerging over family matters, including issues surrounding naming ceremonies and Mohbad’s reconciliation with his mother.

Wunmi alleged that after Mohbad’s death, conversations with her father-in-law quickly shifted toward discussions about the singer’s assets.

She claimed that instead of focusing solely on grief, the issue of property became dominant.

“After my husband’s death and the whole issue started, I called him, and all he was talking about was my husband’s property,” she said.

According to her, the conflict has now reached a stage where reconciliation appears unlikely.

Despite the public controversy surrounding the DNA request, Wunmi insisted she has never resisted the process.

She maintained that she has always been open to carrying out the test, contrary to some claims circulating online.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Mohbad's widow Wunmi's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamshyblakj stated:

"if he wants the DNA to be negative then act a sensible person and proof him wrong, go do a credible worth DNA test if you don't have anything to hide, I don't know how she enjoyed whats is going on and how the boy that gave his all still not buried and you all bankrolling on his death for all of you cheap popularity and financial gain. If he sure for you that's his son then do the DNA it shouldn't be this hard"

@arike_20 noted:

"This is the root of the whole issue. It’s no longer about finding the truth, it’s about a grandfather wishing his own grandson isn't blood just to win a point. This is pure wickedness."

Wunmi says that she and her father-in-law were once "best of friends" before their relationship soured. Photo: Wunmi.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng