A Nigerian man sparked online reactions after analysing Tonto Dikeh’s reconciliation message to her ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh announced she had ended years of conflict with Olakunle Churchill, describing the moment as divinely guided

Her repeated references to God and a subtle mention of her son’s surname caught public attention

A Nigerian man has stirred reactions online after sharing what he noticed in Nollywood actress TonTo Dikeh's recent reconciliation message to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Tonto Dikeh warmed hearts on Saturday, January 24, by announcing that she had reconciled with Churchill after years of public disagreement.

Tonto Dikeh reconciles with former husband Olakunle Churchill on Instagram. Photo credit: Tonto Dikeh, Churchill

The actress shared a photo of her former husband on Instagram, revealing that their decade-long bitterness had finally ended.

What happened between TonTo Dikeh and Churchill

The actress and Churchill got married in 2015, but their union ended in 2017 following allegations of infidelity and abuse.

Their separation led to prolonged public feuds and a custody battle over their son, making their reconciliation a surprising moment for many Nigerians.

TonTo Dikeh reconciles with ex-husband

In her emotional post, Tonto credited God for healing their broken relationship. She described the reconciliation as a miracle, saying peace had replaced anger and that what human effort could not fix, God restored through humility and prayer.

A Nigerian man shares what he noticed in Tonto Dikeh's reconciliation speech to Churchill on Instagram. Photo credit: Tonto Dikeh. Image source: Instagram

She also thanked Churchill for choosing peace and obedience to God, adding that their renewed relationship was built on mercy, grace, and forgiveness.

One notable part of her message was when she referred to her son, Andre, using his father’s surname, calling him “King-Andre Churchill,” a gesture many interpreted as a sign of genuine reconciliation.

See her post below:

Man reacts to Tonto Deikeh's post

Reacting to the post on X, a Nigerian man pointed out that Tonto Dikeh repeatedly mentioned God in her reconciliation message. According to him, she referenced God 14 times, which he believed showed a deep spiritual transformation.

In his words:

"She mentioned God 14 times on that post, she have really given her life to Christ, I'm happy for her. Brethren, let's turn to God in everything we do. He never fails."

See his tweet below:

Other comments on Tonto Dikeh, ex-husband reconcilation

Legit.ng compiled other comments of fans and followers expressing their excitement. Read them below:

ogechucks1 said:

"What God cannot do does not exist, God bless you Ada El-Roi."

harjokehh commented:

"Tonto this testimony showcases Jesus in your life, indeed when we choose God and yield totally to him, all we represent must and shall feel God's presence i am super happy for you and yours on this remain blessed daughter of El-roi

pamelaifedolapo reacted:

"This is beautiful."

nosadeborah said:

"Congratulations Tonto...now this new life of yours is complete and permanent."

Judy Austin reacts to Tonto, Churchill's reconciliation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Judy Austin reacted to Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill's reconciliation after ten years.

She reacted by liking a video of Tonto testifying about her reconciliation with her ex, including how he miraculously reached out to her.

