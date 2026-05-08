FCMB’s SheVentures Zero-Interest Loan Programme is now live, with up to N10 million up for grabs

The programme offers zero-interest financing and capacity-building opportunities for female entrepreneurs

The programme targets women-owned businesses, female founders, and MSMEs across different sectors in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has officially opened applications for its 2026 SheVentures Zero-Interest Loan Programme.

The SheVentures programme will provide eligible women entrepreneurs with access to zero-interest loans of up to N5 million to expand operations, increase inventory, and strengthen their businesses.

FCMB says eligible women entrepreneurs can access up to N10 million Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

FCMB said the beneficiaries will also receive business advisory services, financial inclusion support, and capacity-building opportunities.

FCMB zero-interest loan

The initiative aims to help women-owned businesses scale operations without the burden of commercial loan interest rates.

The bank said:

"Are you a female entrepreneur in need of a fast and flexible loan to meet urgent working capital needs? FCMB SheVentures is here for you.

"Take advantage of the zero-interest loan programme and secure up to N5,000,000 to grow your business with no interest and no hidden charges."

Key features of the programme:

Zero-interest loans of up to N5 million

Business advisory and support services

Capacity-building opportunities for business growth

Financial inclusion and formal banking support

Focus on women-owned and women-led businesses

The programme is expected to provide a major financing opportunity for women entrepreneurs seeking affordable capital to expand their businesses, MSME reports.

Who can benefit

The initiative is ideal for:

Women-owned small and medium businesses in Nigeria

Female founders seeking affordable expansion capital

Entrepreneurs looking to scale operations, inventory, or equipment

Women-led businesses with existing operations and growth potential

MSMEs seeking financing without heavy interest burdens

Businesses operating in retail, agriculture, fashion, manufacturing, trade, and services are expected to benefit significantly from the initiative.

FCMB has opened applications for women-owned businesses seeking expansion Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, applicants are generally expected to:

Be a woman entrepreneur or owner of a woman-led business

Operate a registered or active business in Nigeria

Demonstrate business viability and repayment capacity

Provide the required documentation and business details

Meet FCMB’s programme assessment requirements

However, prospective applicants are advised to apply early due to the expected high volume of submissions.

The bank said the programme is open to women-owned or women-managed SMEs registered in Nigeria and seeking flexible financing support to grow their businesses.

How to apply

Interested applicants can apply through FCMB’s official SheVentures application portal.

Borrow up to N5m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) introduced YouthCred, a loan initiative aimed at supporting young Nigerians with easier access to funding.

Under the scheme, eligible youths can obtain loans of up to N5 million to support their personal and business aspirations.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the programme is designed for all Nigerian youths and not limited to National Youth Service Corps members.

Source: Legit.ng