Nigerian Bank Offers Up to N5m Loan to Business Owners, Interest-Free
- FCMB’s SheVentures Zero-Interest Loan Programme is now live, with up to N10 million up for grabs
- The programme offers zero-interest financing and capacity-building opportunities for female entrepreneurs
- The programme targets women-owned businesses, female founders, and MSMEs across different sectors in Nigeria
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has officially opened applications for its 2026 SheVentures Zero-Interest Loan Programme.
The SheVentures programme will provide eligible women entrepreneurs with access to zero-interest loans of up to N5 million to expand operations, increase inventory, and strengthen their businesses.
FCMB said the beneficiaries will also receive business advisory services, financial inclusion support, and capacity-building opportunities.
FCMB zero-interest loan
The initiative aims to help women-owned businesses scale operations without the burden of commercial loan interest rates.
The bank said:
"Are you a female entrepreneur in need of a fast and flexible loan to meet urgent working capital needs? FCMB SheVentures is here for you.
"Take advantage of the zero-interest loan programme and secure up to N5,000,000 to grow your business with no interest and no hidden charges."
Key features of the programme:
- Zero-interest loans of up to N5 million
- Business advisory and support services
- Capacity-building opportunities for business growth
- Financial inclusion and formal banking support
- Focus on women-owned and women-led businesses
The programme is expected to provide a major financing opportunity for women entrepreneurs seeking affordable capital to expand their businesses, MSME reports.
Who can benefit
The initiative is ideal for:
- Women-owned small and medium businesses in Nigeria
- Female founders seeking affordable expansion capital
- Entrepreneurs looking to scale operations, inventory, or equipment
- Women-led businesses with existing operations and growth potential
- MSMEs seeking financing without heavy interest burdens
Businesses operating in retail, agriculture, fashion, manufacturing, trade, and services are expected to benefit significantly from the initiative.
Eligibility criteria
To qualify, applicants are generally expected to:
- Be a woman entrepreneur or owner of a woman-led business
- Operate a registered or active business in Nigeria
- Demonstrate business viability and repayment capacity
- Provide the required documentation and business details
- Meet FCMB’s programme assessment requirements
However, prospective applicants are advised to apply early due to the expected high volume of submissions.
The bank said the programme is open to women-owned or women-managed SMEs registered in Nigeria and seeking flexible financing support to grow their businesses.
How to apply
Interested applicants can apply through FCMB’s official SheVentures application portal.
Borrow up to N5m
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) introduced YouthCred, a loan initiative aimed at supporting young Nigerians with easier access to funding.
Under the scheme, eligible youths can obtain loans of up to N5 million to support their personal and business aspirations.
The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the programme is designed for all Nigerian youths and not limited to National Youth Service Corps members.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.