Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has stirred reactions online after taking a swipe at Rosy Meurer, the wife of businessman Olakunle Churchill, following his recent reconciliation with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh.

The drama began shortly after Tonto Dikeh announced that she and Churchill had finally made peace after more than 10 years of public disagreements and legal battles.

In an emotional social media post, Tonto revealed that God had intervened in their long-standing issues, leading to forgiveness, healing and restored communication.

She thanked Churchill for choosing peace and prayed that their renewed relationship would be sustained by God’s mercy.

The actress also sparked conversation when she referred to their son, King Andre, by his father’s surname.

While many Nigerians celebrated the reconciliation, attention quickly shifted to Rosy Meurer’s social media activity.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Gambian actress faced backlash after sharing multiple posts on Instagram shortly after the reconciliation news broke.

Rosy posted photos of herself wearing a denim skirt and white shirt, boldly describing herself as the “queen of all queens” in her caption. She also shared a video of herself dining at a restaurant overseas.

The posts did not sit well with some social media users, who accused Rosy of always posting whenever Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill were trending.

Others went as far as claiming that the former couple might have resolved their issues earlier if Rosy had not been involved. However, some netizens defended her, insisting that she has every right to post whatever she wants on her personal page.

Amid the backlash, Angela Okorie added fuel to the fire by mocking Rosy Meurer. The actress sarcastically crowned her the “Queen of Oshi Amu,” which translates to "queen of stealing a man's private part."

Angela Okorie’s remark has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some applauding her bluntness.

Angela Okorie's comments trend online

switestella333 said:

"Angie baby I love u."

onyechebabra said:

"Who still remembers that year? He is like a sister to me and he is like he brother to me and in few moments later we see wedding and belle🤣🤣🤣."

makhalisia said:

"Angela o😂."

chioma__rita said:

"I too like this Angela 😂😂."

iam_ifetayo said:

"I will come back for the interpretation."

angels_digital_ said:

"She said what she said !!!!!😂😂."

sazzy_trans4mation said:

"Since she no go let us rest wat a day to be queen."

christabel.george7 said:

"It means "Rosy is queen in stealing gbola"😂😂 Omo the fight go long o."

How Olakunle Churchill celebrated Tonto Dikeh's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh, on his ninth birthday.

The celebrant turned nine on February 17, 2025, and his mother, Tonto, led the charge by posting photos from his birthday party on her official Instagram page.

Shortly after, Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, followed suit by also posting a photo from King Andre’s birthday party on his Instagram page. The businessman and philanthropist expressed how proud he was of his son’s growth. Churchill also showered prayers on the birthday boy while reiterating his love for him.

