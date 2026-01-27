Rosy Meurer sparked online reactions after sharing videos amid renewed attention on her husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his reconciliation with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

The situation escalated after actress Angela Okorie dropped a controversial comment on Rosy’s Instagram post, fuelling social media debate

Rosy’s follow-up posts, including a “Grateful” message and meme videos, further split opinions among netizens

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has stirred fresh reactions online after sharing a video amid the ongoing drama surrounding her husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood star Angela Okorie joined the list of Nigerians who trolled the Gambian actress.

In a post Rosy Meurer made on Instagram, Angela quickly dropped a comment implying that the businessman’s new wife was illegally hitched.

She wrote: “Queen ndi Oshi Amu,” which translates to “queen of stealing men's private parts.”

Over the weekend, Tonto Dikeh surprised many when she announced that she had reconciled with Churchill after more than ten years of public disputes, pain, and broken communication.

According to the actress, the reconciliation was made possible by God, marking a new chapter of peace between both parties.

Shortly after Tonto’s announcement and Angela’s comment, Rosy Meurer took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with the simple caption, “Grateful.”

However, the post did not sit well with many social media users, as she had earlier declared herself “Queen of all Queens” in another post, which sparked heavy backlash and criticism online.

Not stopping there, Rosy went on to share videos of herself acting out popular memes, a move that further divided opinions among netizens.

See her Instagram post below:

Rosy Meurer's video amid backlash ignites reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

preshdiamond_officials said:

"You don turn Judy Austin be that. No rest 😂😂."

anietie0610 said:

"She calls me brother, I call her sister too, lolz."

chyzorrr246 said:

"She’s been restless 😄😂🤣 Churchill’s first son is back for good Tonto do this one oo very matured lady 😘😻😍."

chinonso_reymond

"No peace for wicked ooo. Sister rose enter house ooo. 😂😂😂."

queenmercyoffical said:

"Madam just give yourself rest na 😂."

vianny_king said:

"Madam rest kwanu, since their reconciliation you have been restless, you better rest before you enter street."

olaedoyahshua said:

"I don't know why you all are attacking this lady, didn't Tonto moved to kpokporiko or also, uan madam did wonders for thiz social media oooh, I have never seen and heard this lady have any problem with anybody oooh."

rukas_shoes said:

"I love the way u guys are commenting, u guys are giving her engagements😂 she Dey make money una Dey cry if nah me I go post like 50 times."

How Olakunle Churchill celebrated Tonto Dikeh's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, had celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh, on his ninth birthday on February 17, 2025.

His mother posted photos from his birthday party on her official Instagram page, with her ex-husband following suit by also posting a photo on his Instagram page, showering prayers on his son and expressing pride.

