Tonto Dikeh's reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, after 10 years of conflict has become a trending topic online

The businessman's wife, Rosy Meurer, has, however, faced criticism on social media following the former couple's reunion

This comes as Meurer shared a series of posts on her official Instagram page shortly after Tonto's announcement

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has faced backlash online over her multiple posts on Instagram following her husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh's reconciliation.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto made waves on social media after she announced that, after 10 years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in between her and Churchill.

She expressed gratitude to Churchill for yielding to God’s word and choosing peace, and prayed that their restored relationship remained built on the solid rock of God’s mercy. The mother of one also caused a stir after she referred to their son King Andre by his father's surname.

Shortly after the announcement, which gladdened the hearts of many, Rosy Meurer first posted a series of pictures of herself rocking a jean skirt and white shirt, while referring to herself as the queen of all queens in the caption. She also shared a video of herself at a restaurant overseas, enjoying a meal.

The pictures Rosy Meurer shared shortly after Tonto Dikeh's announcement are below:

Another video the actress shared at a restaurant is below:

Rosy Meurer faces backlash

The post left many dragging her, noting how she was fond of making posts whenever the former couple were trending. Others claim Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill would have settled if she were not in the picture. Some netizens also defended her, stating that she has the right to post whatever she likes online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

jessicaalban1 said:

"She call me brother and I call am sister too."

faith_erhayimwen commented:

"No peace for the wicked I feel you."

aidas_place commented:

"See this one If you were not in the picture, they would have reconciled long ago."

marvy_ogb said:

"Churchill na ma, ex wife na King, current wife na Queen only am marry lady and gentleman."

realspecialcy041 commented:

"U are just so predictable.. my Aunty told me that u will definitely post today after seeing the reconciliation post tonto made , and guess what? She won!! .. cus what manner of restlessness is this ?🙄 well I’m not surprised cus second wives are always this obsessed and restless, especially the ones that married their BROTHER .. omo aunty Ify don chop my 7k."

ukwun96 said:

"Fans too mumuu so because ex wife make peace to co-parent in peace, u said make wife no post again."

