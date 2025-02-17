Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, have celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh’s birthday in style

King Andre turned nine on February 17, 2025, and the celebrant's mum and dad took to social media to celebrate him

Several social media users reacted to Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s birthday posts for their son

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh on his ninth birthday.

The celebrant turned nine on February 17, 2025, and his mother, Tonto, led the charge by posting photos from his birthday party on her official Instagram page.

In the snaps, Tonto and King Andre wore matching blue outfits as the birthday boy posed in front of his numerous cakes. The Nollywood star accompanied the photos with a caption where she showered praises on her son.

Nigerians react as Olakunle Churchill joins Tonto Dikeh to celebrate King Andre's ninth birthday.

Tonto wrote in part:

“My precious son, my heartbeat, my greatest blessing—today, you turn 9, and my heart overflows with love, gratitude, and pride. From the moment I held you in my arms, my world changed forever. You are not just my son; you are my greatest gift, my answered prayer, and the purest joy of my life.”

Shortly after, Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, followed suit by also posting a photo from King Andre’s birthday party on his Instagram page.

The businessman and philanthropist expressed how proud he was of his son’s growth. Churchill also showered prayers on the birthday boy while reiterating his love for him.

In his words:

“Today marks another beautiful year of your life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the kind, smart, and wonderful young man you are becoming.

I pray that God continues to bless and guide you, filling your life with wisdom, joy, and endless possibilities. May you shine brightly in all you do and be a blessing to the world.

Daddy loves you and I will always be here to support and cheer you on.🙏”

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill celebrates son’s birthday

Olakunle Churchill’s birthday message to King Andre despite his issues with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, raised mixed reactions from some netizens:

Jasmineakatu1b8 said:

“Hope this pic won't cause another war? Sha Tonto is now a born again😂.”

Emperorjamalofficial said:

“Happy birthday omo Daddy e. I wish you long life and prosperity in Jesus name. All of us your mommy and daddy's friends love you.”

Tina.charles1 wrote:

“King andre have change to a big man oooh happy birthday son more years to celebrate in good health ❤️.”

_theee_catch wrote:

“Your twin😢.”

Mercygoodhair wrote:

“If he uses the old Pic, you go talk. He has the right to post any of his son pictures to celebrate him.🎂”

Chinonsogod75 wrote:

“Bro why can't you reconcile with tonto and remarry her and spend the rest of your life with her, I know you still misses her especially that Happy early moments.”

Graciouslysandbee said:

“You are just posting when his birthday has passed🤦.”

Suczsess said:

“He's not answering the father's name?? 😮”

Oluwatumininumogbonjubola said:

“Happy birthday King remain a great champion.”

Aku4657 said:

“The boy is growing and we are waiting.”

