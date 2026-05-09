A Nigerian lady mentioned three things she saw her mother do to her father that she wouldn’t copy when she got married

She highlighted what her parents did, stating that she would not follow that same path when she finally got married to her husband

Her video sparked people's reaction, as they shared their observations about their own parents and what they expected

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she stated what she observed about her parents' marriage.

She highlighted three things she saw her parents did, stating that she wouldn't tolerate such when she got married.

Lady Mentions 3 Things Her Mother Did in Her Marriage That She Wouldn’t Do, Sparks Buzz

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @the.ehlaa, the lady stated that her mother never scolded her father when he made mistakes, and he ended up doing the same thing again.

She said:

"I don't think that's respect. I don't think that's submission. Whatever it is, I'm not doing it, I don't care."

Another observation she made was that her father never takes his plate to the kitchen after eating, but leaves it for her mother.

Thirdly, she said her mother was always cooking all the time even when both parents go to work and return at the same time.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about parents' marriage

Blessing definition said:

My maternal uncle had a personal bucket and no one dared to use it.

Cynthia cilia said:

Trust me the best you can do for yourself is to find yourself a partner that aligns with your own values and mindset if not ….this alone will be a huge problem in the marriage

PaulineLizbeth said:

My mom scolds my dad to the point that we the kids tell her to calm down, I think she was over scolding him and we just realize she was overdoing it now that we’re grown, my father dsnt like wahala so he’ll just keep quit watching her, at some point I was feeling bad for my dad, she’s now calm, she now takes it easy on him, funny thing is, she never knew she was overdoing it and it was becoming disrespectful until when we started telling her that it’s too much

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐀 said:

My mom has a personal plate for my dad. I’ll never try that. Why can’t he use the plate everyone is using . Personal plate personal cup chuckles

Sarah Johnson said:

My dad doesn’t even wait to be served,that man too like kitchen,he take his food and return the plate himself most times he cooks but we all hate us cooking

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k for something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng