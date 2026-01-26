Tonto Dikeh’s reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has continued to make waves online

Actress Judy Austin was among the celebrities who reacted to the reunion on social media

Some netizens also brought up Yul and May Edochie’s estranged relationship as they hoped for a reunion

Actor Yul Edochie’s second wife and actress, Judy Austin, was among the celebrities in the entertainment industry who reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s reconciliation with her ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, after 10 years of conflict.

Judy reacted by liking a video shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, showing Tonto testifying how her ex-husband, now married to actress Rosy Meurer, miraculously contacted her following their son’s prayer request.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the mother of one disclosed her son had written his prayer request, which included the release of his passport from the embassy, during a 21-day prayer session.

According to Tonto, she had never told her son about his father or the truth behind his passport, which she revealed was in his father's possession.

The reunion of the once-estranged couple also saw netizens bring up the frosty relationship between Judy's husband, Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May, with some hoping they would follow a similar path in the future.

Some of netizens also fired at Judy's fans for comparing May with Tonto.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie shut down breakup rumours about his marriage with Judy Austin after he featured in her birthday shoot video.

A screenshot of Judy Austin’s reaction to Tonto Dikeh’s reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, is shown below:

Netizens berate Judy Austin

Following Tonto Dikeh and Churchill’s reconciliation, some netizens dragged Judy Austin over Yul and May Edochie’s marriage.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

LoloEgo said:

"This Judith Austin supporters comparing may and Tonto dikeh must be Phools. When I told u guys that this mumu warriors reasons like cow's and they have no shamme una no believe me.. Judith should pray make Yul no repent oo because if he do, her own don fin!!!!sh be dat."

Davidz-Maiye Ann Aderewa reacted:

"Again awon werey; they do any stewpid analysis just to eat; dem don compare May to banky W wife wen the husband was accused of fathering a child outside their marriage; dem don compare May with Regina until everything pafuka; now comparing her with Tonto if not madnèss then wat is it ???"

Esther Yemi

No intelligent human that can be supporting Juju except senseless and brainless peoples like her."

Mebs Mebs said:

"Let them say what ever, but we still know the truth, you can't change the narrative of something that was done in public."

Why Rosy Meurer was dragged

Legit.ng also reported that actress Rosy Meurer came under fire online over her multiple posts.

This was after Tonto Dikeh revealed she had reconciled with her ex-husband and businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Dragging Rosy, a netizen asked, "What manner of restlessness is this?"

