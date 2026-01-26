Funke Akindele revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu took out time to watch her latest cinematic masterpiece, Behind The Scenes , in a private setting.

The announcement comes as the film makes history, grossing over ₦2.1 billion in just one month, alongside massive earnings in North America

Reflecting on her 27-year journey in the industry, the actress used the moment to preach the gospel of consistency and resilience to young Nigerians

Filmmaker Funke Akindele is celebrating yet another significant moment in her extraordinary career after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally watched her latest blockbuster, Behind The Scenes.

Akindele said the governor’s decision to sit through the film left her emotional, grateful, and inspired.

Sharing her thoughts on X, Akindele described the experience as a reminder that dedication eventually leads creatives into rooms they never imagined.

She stated:

“Moments like this remind me that when you stay committed to your craft and remain consistent, your work will speak for you in places you never imagined.”

She added that the governor offered thoughtful feedback after the viewing, a gesture she found both encouraging and affirming.

Behind The Scenes continues to dominate cinemas across Nigeria and beyond. In just one month, the film has earned over ₦2.1 billion locally.

Its international performance also continues to impress, raking in over $190,000 in North America and more than $111,000 in Canada, pushing total revenue to over ₦2.2 billion.

For an actress who recently marked 27 years in the film industry, Akindele said the governor’s recognition felt like a reward for years of discipline, resilience, and growth.

She acknowledged that her journey has not always been glamorous, but consistency and intentional decisions helped sustain her relevance in Nollywood.

Read her post here:

