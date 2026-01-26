Africa Digital Media Awards

Funke Akindele Shares Emotional Moment After Sanwo-Olu Watches Her Record-Breaking Film
Celebrities

Funke Akindele Shares Emotional Moment After Sanwo-Olu Watches Her Record-Breaking Film

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Funke Akindele revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu took out time to watch her latest cinematic masterpiece, Behind The Scenes, in a private setting.
  • The announcement comes as the film makes history, grossing over ₦2.1 billion in just one month, alongside massive earnings in North America
  • Reflecting on her 27-year journey in the industry, the actress used the moment to preach the gospel of consistency and resilience to young Nigerians

Filmmaker Funke Akindele is celebrating yet another significant moment in her extraordinary career after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally watched her latest blockbuster, Behind The Scenes.

Akindele said the governor’s decision to sit through the film left her emotional, grateful, and inspired.

Sharing her thoughts on X, Akindele described the experience as a reminder that dedication eventually leads creatives into rooms they never imagined.

Funke Akindele link up with Governor Sanwo-Olu for her movie.
Governor Sanwo-Olu watches Funke Akindele's new movie, Behind The Scenes. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/@babajidesanwoolu/IG.
She stated:

“Moments like this remind me that when you stay committed to your craft and remain consistent, your work will speak for you in places you never imagined.”

She added that the governor offered thoughtful feedback after the viewing, a gesture she found both encouraging and affirming.

Behind The Scenes continues to dominate cinemas across Nigeria and beyond. In just one month, the film has earned over ₦2.1 billion locally.

Its international performance also continues to impress, raking in over $190,000 in North America and more than $111,000 in Canada, pushing total revenue to over ₦2.2 billion.

For an actress who recently marked 27 years in the film industry, Akindele said the governor’s recognition felt like a reward for years of discipline, resilience, and growth.

She acknowledged that her journey has not always been glamorous, but consistency and intentional decisions helped sustain her relevance in Nollywood.

Read her post here:

Fans comment on Funke Akindele's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tobilobaphotog wrote:

"Spoilers for those who haven't watched. But then na the governor sha"

@AbiolaAbdul commented:

"Congratulations our dear superstar. God has ordained it that heads shall roll and kings shall line up to endorse your craft. Na god. I'm curious to know what kind of cinema the Gov. watched from. This looks exquisitely executive."

@Adekunle_1304 stated:

"When is it coming to the EU , I’m so eager to watch after seeing a lot of positive reviews about it"

@Icon_Ayodeji wrote:

"Is that the place where that lady kept herself and was watching the CCTV in her house?"
Funke Akindele reacts as Sanwo -Olu watches her movie BTS
Funke Akindele thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking the time to watch her movie. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.
Funke Akindele questions Eniola Badmus' lifestyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Eniola Badmus reacted after a playful remark from Funke Akindele went viral online.

The exchange, captured in a short clip making the rounds, showed Funke teasing her longtime friend about allegedly dipping into government funds to afford her expensive accessories.

The joke instantly became a talking point because of Badmus’s political appointment as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. R

Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

