Media personality Daddy Freeze has called on Seun Kuti to rise above his escalating feud with Wizkid, warning that heated responses could damage the revered legacy of his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

The controversy began when Wizkid's fans claimed the Grammy winner had surpassed Fela's influence, sparking sharp responses from Seun that included personal jabs at Wizkid and his family

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to Daddy Freeze's advice, with some supporting his call for restraint while others defended Seun's right to protect his father's legacy amid the online exchange

Media personality Daddy Freeze has urged Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti to rise above his ongoing clash with superstar Wizkid and his fans, warning that the heated exchanges risk dragging the legacy of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti into unnecessary controversy.

Freeze made the comment during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, emphasising that Fela’s cultural impact belongs to all Nigerians, not just his family.

Daddy Freeze urges Seun Kuti to protect Fela’s legacy amid Wizkid fan clash. Photo credit:daddyfreeze/bigbirdkuti/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The dispute began earlier in January when Wizkid’s supporters, known as Wizkid FC, claimed that the Grammy-winning star had surpassed Fela’s influence in global music.

Seun, known for defending his father’s contributions to Afrobeat and activism, responded with sharp remarks, including personal digs at Wizkid and his family.

He posted multiple videos calling out Wizkid and his fans for comparing the singer to the legendary singer, Fela.

The back-and-forth divided fans online, with many debating whether Seun’s approach was helping or hurting Fela’s reputation.

Daddy Freeze stepped in to calm tensions, reminding Seun that protecting Fela’s name should come before his personal battles.

Daddy Freeze advises Seun Kuti over an online exchange with Wizkid. Photo credit:daddyfreeze/bigbirdkuti/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He explained that Fela’s status as a pioneer of Afrobeat and a voice for social justice makes him everybody’s father in Nigeria’s music history.

He said Seun Kuti must remember that although Fela was his father, the legend’s influence belongs to the entire nation and even artists like Wizkid.

In his live session, Freeze expressed his affection for Seun while cautioning him against actions that could harm Fela’s image.

According to Freeze, Seun’s fiery responses risk giving critics the chance to insult Fela, something he described as unacceptable.

Daddy Free said:

"Seun Kuti, I love you for life. You're my brother But whatever you do, no be only you get fell. Na all of us get Fela. Fela fit be your papa, but na all of us get Fela. No do anything wey go make them insult fellow oo.

That one, me I no go follow you inside. Anything for this life, anything in this life that will bring insult to Fela, Seun, na wetin go cause me and your quarrel. You be my blood for life but no be only you get Fela. E fit be say na Fela sign your birth certificate, no mean say Fela no be all our papa for music, including Wizkid. Anything you want to do in this life, Seun, no let them drag Fela"

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@j.o.s.e.p.hcoffee said:

"I don't understand why Black men don't rate fellow Black men. Isn't it foolish to compare Fela to Wizkid? Isn't that madness? Imagine a man that has 52 music album."

@savenigeriademocracy commented:

"Fan bases cannot be controlled like that. Artists know this. Strong legacies don't need defending, and generational connections to music are real. Wizkid represents something for this generation, just as Fela did for his. Two truths can exist. Seun needs therapy to help deal with the insecurities he's has around his father's legacy and rest."

@stbusterkeys wrote:

"Wizkid will come and go but Fela will remain....They are not same in the eyes of music....Fela is a legend wizkid is an icon....Musical abilities wizkid is a novice compare to the Fela's .....word."

@neromeister1 opined:

"Many footballers have been labeled 'the new Messi' even while Messi is still actively playing. Have we ever seen Messi complain about it? No. If anything, it's a source of pride—seeing younger players aspire to his level and even embrace the comparison. So I don't see why Seun is upset that fans are calling Wiz the new Fela. It's no big deal."

@ohenzy_ reacted:

"Wizkid not claiming any legend , he always acknowledgement fela. Is it bad to carry fela legacy ? I think pure jealousy is seun problem. If not wizkid giving Credit to his father name wetin seun don do since apart from talking."

@rare.platinum said:

"Wizkid tweeted that he's bigger than Fela, blame Seun for that. We all grew up listening to Fela. He's a legend's legend. But whatever disrespects Wizkid lashed out to Fela. Hold Seun responsible."

Daddy Freeze advises Anu Adeleke's mom on Davido DNA dispute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze advised Ayo Labinjoh, mother of Anu Adeleke, to focus on raising her daughter amid the ongoing DNA dispute with singer Davido.

Freeze shared his thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on January 16, 2026, after Labinjoh challenged earlier claims about the paternity tests.

He urged her to take responsibility for her child's future rather than relying on Davido, questioning whether she would have raised her daughter alone if the father were dead or mentally unstable.

The media personality also cautioned Labinjoh against keeping the matter on social media, warning that Davido could sue her for harassment. He advised her to seek legal help from respected lawyers like Femi Falana or Afe Babalola.

Source: Legit.ng