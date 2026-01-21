Yhemolee has lambasted Seun Kuti for being responsible for the disrespect to his family amid his heated banter with Wizkid FC

The nightlife personality's comment followed Wizkid's heated reaction to Seun Kuti over his relentless clash with the Ojuelegba singer's fans

Yhemolee's two cents has since generated a wave of reactions from many who share a similar point of view with his take

Popular nightlife influencer Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemolee, has weighed in on the heated online clash between singer Ibrahim 'Wizkid' Balogun and Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s son, Seun Kuti, blaming the latter for how the drama spiralled out of control.

The issue started after Wizkid’s fans, popularly known as Wizkid FC, began comparing the Grammy-winning singer to Fela, a comparison that has long annoyed Seun.

Seun Kuti vs Wizkid

In response, Seun took to social media to defend his late father’s legacy, insisting that Fela should not be dragged into fans' debates.

Things quickly escalated when Wizkid fired back, describing Seun as “a fool at 40.” Seun did not take the insult lightly and replied by saying his father’s legacy is what Wizkid is using to feed his family, further fuelling the controversy.

As the exchange dominated social media, Yhemolee joined the conversation with a lengthy rant on his Snapchat page, where he placed the blame squarely on Seun Kuti. According to him, many of the Wizkid fans Seun was attacking don't even know much about Fela or his music.

Seun Kuti To Take All The Blame

Yhemolee argued that Wizkid is the “G.O.A.T” to his fans because they grew up with his songs, from “Holla at Your Boy” to his recent hits. He pointed out that even some older Nigerians only know about Fela through history lessons or brief exposure, adding that many people cannot name more than one Fela song but can sing hundreds of Wizkid’s tracks from start to finish.

He also criticised Seun for repeatedly addressing online trolls on camera, saying the younger generation has little regard for anyone’s parents and that engaging with them publicly only brought embarrassment to the Kuti family. Yhemolee claimed that this was the first time he had seen Fela’s name disrespected so openly online and blamed Seun for drawing attention to it.

In his words:

"No be only you be Fela piken!! Only you won face FC? How? Wetin you chop?? Rage baited wiz till e burst out!! And everybody know sey the man mouth worst! Fela died 29yrs ago!! Who dem born that same year self would be 30yrs next year. But you are fighting teenagers and Gen Z's that know absolutely nothing about him.. Make it make sense."

He ended his rant by advising Seun to step away from the drama, suggesting he focus on his music and leave Wizkid FC alone.

Netizens' Reaction to Yhemolee's Take

Legit.ng gathered some reactions as social media is divided on the unending drama that has lingered for days.

@Remmzor__ wrote:

"That’s why I’m fighting for Fela, i experienced everything."

@damilarebellz said:

"Person wey choose to scrape his head leaving the back in this age na him una think say e get sense?? If no be kuti wey him be wetin be the difference btwn him and portable??"

@sinnergod404 penned:

"So na 2003 children dey gazz wizkid,,wizkid should do better nah"

@justsamii__ noted:

"Make yhemolee close mouth that one still gets career?"

@DeanAntonio77 opined:

"Everybody know say fc na her internet, so if you support wiz, dem go surely come praise u and give u engagement…."

Source: Legit.ng