The youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela, Seun Kuti, has blasted fans of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

Kuti shared a video in which he called Wizkid’s fans, known as Wizkid FC, to order over what he described as disrespect towards his father.

Fans react to Seun Kuti's outburst against Wizkid FC for comparing singer to Fela, DJ Tunez reacts.

Source: Instagram

According to him, they cannot keep using his father’s name “like a toothpick” every morning. He added that they need to be called to order, but many people are afraid to speak the truth.

The outspoken music star described Wizkid FC as cowards and asked why they were not comparing Wizkid to Pasuma or KWAM 1 instead.

Speaking further, Kuti told Wizkid FC to face their artist, adding that Fela fought against their “masters,” which is why many of them cannot stand him.

He also noted that in Jamaica, fans do not compare Bob Marley with other artists because of the respect they have for the late legend.

Seun Kuti trends over video about Wizkid's fans.

Source: Instagram

DJ Tunez reacts to Seun Kuti’s video

Reacting, Wizkid’s associate, DJ Tunez, sent a message to the singer, saying that since Kuti does not want Wizkid to be compared to Fela, he should instead be called the new Michael Jackson. He added that the matter was now closed.

Fans of the music star also joined him in lashing out at Seun Kuti, saying he was pained by the fact that they call their favourite “the biggest bird,” which they claimed was what annoyed Kuti.

Others, however, advised him not to focus on what Wizkid FC are saying, adding humorously that they were sure Fela himself was also an FC.

@daddyb0ii commented:

"The only thing fela has over Wizkid is HIV, Wiz is bigger and greater than HIM keep crying."

@iamsolidkingik reacted:

"Egbon your dad Fela is the greatest of all time. No one comes close even in the whole Africa. Wiz is a great musician doing very well with his music. Wiz fans are very loyal and they like to hype him. If I were you I wouldn’t even address this issues because many of the FC are young folks who were not born during Fela's time."

@opeyemi_owolara shared:

"He go shock you say Fela sef na WizkidFC. Respect to abamieda."

@ cimzy__raww shared:

"Na biggest bird wey dem dey call Wizkid na him dey pain you pass."

Seun Kuti speaks on absence at Davido's wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti opened up about how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list. Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng