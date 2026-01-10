Seun Kuti slammed the fanbase for attempting to "steal" his father’s image and legacy to prop up Wizkid’s status

The Big Bird singer insisted that calling Wizkid the "New Fela" is a deep-seated insult to the memory of the Kalakuta Republic legend

Responding with equal fire, Wizkid's fans pointed to the singer’s global achievements and political activism as proof that he has carved his own path

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has addressed what he describes as disrespect towards his father, the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In a five-minute clip, the singer accused Wizkid’s fanbase, widely known as Wizkid FC, of continuously forcing comparisons between Fela and Wizkid.

The singer condemned claims that Wizkid is “the new Fela,” stating that such assertions diminish the legacy of the late Afrobeat pioneer.

Seun Kuti says the fans are attempting to "steal" his father’s image and legacy to prop up Wizkid’s status. Photos: Seun Kuti/Fela Kuti/Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

According to him, attributing Fela’s image, ideology, and cultural impact to any present-day artist is not only inaccurate but also insulting.

In the heated segment of the video, Seun expressed frustration over what he believes is an ongoing pattern of fans trying to rewrite history.

He accused them of attempting to “steal the man’s image” by placing Wizkid on the same pedestal.

His stated:

“Wizkid fc needs to keep Fela’s name out of their mouth. You people try to steal the man image. You try to claim your fake artist is the new Fela. It’s an insult to Fela to call Wizkid the new Fela. Wizkid fc are the most !gn0 rãnt fanbase in the world.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner’s supporters countered his narrative. They argued that no one is actively claiming Wizkid as Fela’s successor anymore, insisting that the era of those comparisons has long passed.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@hintrovertt stated:

"Most of these Wizkid fans are just kids who don’t know who Fela is, and I blame social media for all this disrespect. Wizkid has never used his influence to speak against bad governance even once. So where is the comparison coming from? Y’all think Fela was just a musician. Even Wizkid himself will look at you like fools because he wouldn’t dare disrespect Fela’s legacy."

@001Xtasy wrote:

"This isn’t hate, it’s history speaking. Fela wasn’t just music he was movement, resistance, sacrifice. You don’t ‘inherit’ that legacy with charts and fashion. Wizkid is a global star in his own lane, but Fela is a revolutionary era that can’t be replicated. Respect both, stop the forced comparisons."

@ugosimbaaputago wrote:

"I have never ever heard a fela song anywhere so them feeling everyone should be bowing to him is what I don’t understand"

Seun Kuti insists that calling Wizkid the "New Fela" is a deep-seated insult to the memory of Fela. Photo: @thebirdkuti/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti speaks on absence at Davido's wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti opened up about how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng