Wizkid finally reacted to the ongoing online clash between Seun Kuti and Wizkid FC by sharing a video criticising the Afrobeat singer on his Instagram story

The tension stemmed from Seun Kuti’s claims that Wizkid’s fanbase disrespects Fela Anikulapo-Kuti by comparing Wizkid to the late Afrobeat legend

While Wizkid FC denied making such comparisons, the feud continued to stir debate about legacy, respect, and modern Afrobeats

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has finally reacted to the ongoing clash between Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti and Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

The Grammy-winning singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of a woman angrily calling out Seun Kuti in Yoruba.

Although Wizkid did not add a caption of his own, the video itself appeared to be his indirect response to the heated exchanges that have dominated social media in recent days.

In the video, the woman harshly criticised Seun Kuti, accusing him of repeatedly attacking Wizkid’s fanbase and acting irrationally.

She questioned Seun’s family for allowing what she described as his “seven days and seven nights” of erratic behaviour.

The woman went further to insult Seun and his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, suggesting that Wizkid’s success is the reason younger generations still pay attention to Fela’s legacy.

She also mocked Seun’s inheritance from his father, saying it seemed he only inherited “pants and weeed,” despite Fela’s greatness.

She added that Wizkid even has Fela’s image tattooed on his body, ending her rant with the words, “I used to think you were wise. You’re finished.”

Her words in English: “Seun Kuti's family, is this how you will be looking at this bro until he enters the market because he has been using 7 days and 7 nights to act insane? You are cursing people's children that much; you and your father will be unfortunate.

"If not for Wizkid, do you think anyone would care about your father or do you think we're still in 1990? Your father succeeded, yet you're this miserable? Is it only pant and weeed you inherited from him? Wizkid literally has his tattoo on his body. I used to think you were wise. You're finished!”

In another post on his Insta story, Wizkid boldly declared that he is bigger than Fela. in his words:

“I Big pass your papa. Wetin you won do? Fool at 40”

See the screenshot below:

This reaction comes after Seun Kuti publicly accused Wizkid FC of disrespecting his father by constantly comparing Wizkid to the late Afrobeat pioneer.

In a five-minute video that went viral, Seun expressed anger over claims that Wizkid is “the new Fela,” arguing that such comparisons undermine his father’s legacy, ideology, and cultural impact.

According to Seun, placing any modern-day artist on the same pedestal as Fela is an attempt to rewrite history.

He accused Wizkid’s fans of trying to “steal the man’s image” and described the comparisons as insulting. In his words, Wizkid FC should “keep Fela’s name out of their mouth,” adding that calling Wizkid the new Fela is disrespectful.

However, Wizkid’s supporters have pushed back against Seun’s claims, insisting that fans are not trying to place the singer above the Afrobeat pioneer.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's response to Seun Kuti

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omobolanlemi__ said:

"Wizkid reposted on his story😂😂."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Na Baba Nla carry me come here😂😂😂."

stevho__osha

"Coming from our Michael Jackson’s story 😂❤️."

wizkidayomedia said:

"Cooking don start 😂🔥."

big_gbolly01 said:

"Gather here if you’re from Big Wiz story 😂❤️🦅."

ghostlymate said:

"Wizkid has posted you😂😂…Aja lasan lasan ni bobo Seun yen."

damilolaaaaaaaaa said:

"Riri 😩 I want to take a course on this your insults skills."

afrobeatgossip said:

"Na Today I confirm say Big Wiz na Ogba lowkey 😂 well here from Wiz story."

