Wizkid mocked and insulted Seun Kuti on social media, escalating their public feud

The singer compared Seun's actions to Fela Kuti's legacy of freedom fighting

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some defending Wizkid while others backed Fela's heritage

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has taken his clash with Seun Kuti to another level, openly mocking the Afrobeat musician on social media.

The Grammy-winning singer made posts on his X page on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, where he dismissed Seun’s attacks on his fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

Wizkid drags Seun Kuti over his fanbase attacks, contrasting him with Fela Kuti. Photo credit: wizkidayo/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Wizkid compared Seun’s online rants to the activism of his father, Fela Kuti, who fought against oppression in Nigeria.

In the first post, Wizkid drew a clear line between Fela’s legacy and Seun’s current actions.

He wrote that while Fela fought for freedom, Seun Kuti was busy fighting his fans.

Wizkid ended the statement with harsh words, calling Seun a fool and adding insults in Yoruba to drive home his anger.

The post quickly went viral, sparking fresh reactions across social media.

"Fela fight for freedom this fool Dey fight fc! Oloshi Omo ale !"

Check out Wizkid's posts below:

In another post, Wizkid sarcastically admitted that everyone is better than him and asked if people could now go to sleep.

This appeared to be his way of brushing off comparisons and criticism, while still keeping the spotlight on his ongoing feud with Seun.

"Ok everybody better pass Wizkid! Can we all sleep now?"

Check out Wizkid's posts below:

The clash between the two musicians has been brewing for weeks.

Seun Kuti had earlier condemned Wizkid’s fans for comparing the singer to Fela, insisting that such claims were disrespectful to his father’s legacy.

Wizkid has kept silent throughout the repeated call-outs from Seun, but his latest posts show that he is no longer ignoring the jabs and is ready to respond directly.

The back-and-forth has kept fans divided, with some defending Wizkid’s right to reply and others urging both sides to move on.

Netizens react as Wizkid slams Seun Kuti

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some supporting Wizkid's boldness, while others defended Fela's legacy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@it_Rutie said:

"I pity who f!ght wizkid. E go give you hot hot. 😂😂🤣"

@abazwhyllzz commented:

"See this one you can't even fight for ojuelegba to have light and you are comparing yourself to Fela. No go warm ogi chop"

@reawiteva wrote:

"No matter what you do you can't change the fact that Fela will forever be bigger and better than you"

@_LadyVictoria reacted:

"Normally Wizkid mouth no good that's why he no Dey answer people 😂"

@MarkMa32367 opined:

"Can you tell how is he bigger than him ?? Mehn don't compare the dead with the living."

@gilbertherry94 said:

"No body argues that nah unah wey no get sense just they push sentiment for a man who live his life loving and idolizing fella ,he become so good that people rate him with fela not that he himself rate himself ,unah still dey bash am where is this hate coming from self"

Wizkid calls out Seun Kuti again over Fela Kuti comparison. Photo credit: wizkidayo/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Olamide ranks Wizkid after Fela Kuti

Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper Olamide Adedeji declared Wizkid the greatest Afrobeats artist after Fela Kuti during a press conference in Toronto ahead of his November 14 show.

He explained his frequent collaborations with Wizkid by highlighting the singer's global impact, consistency, and contributions to evolving the Afrobeats genre beyond just hit songs.

The statement ignited online debates amongst fans, with reactions praising Olamide's humility for not naming himself and affirming Wizkid's unmatched consistency since 2009.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng