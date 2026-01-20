"Short Man, You No Get Mind": Seun Kuti Replies Wizkid Following a Fool at 40 Remark
- Seun Kuti fired back at Wizkid after the singer called him a fool at 40 in a social media post
- Seun called him names and advised him to be himself, acknowledging that he is also great
- The exchange followed Seun’s accusations that Wizkid’s fans disrespect his late father, Fela
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has fired back at Wizkid after the superstar called him a fool at 40 in a social media post.
The exchange happened online on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and it quickly caught attention because it involved two of Nigeria’s most recognisable names in music.
The clash started after Seun accused Wizkid’s fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father, Fela Kuti, by constantly comparing Wizkid to the late Afrobeat pioneer.
Wizkid had earlier taken to Instagram to insult Seun.
In his post, he mocked Seun with harsh words, saying Seun was a “pu$$y boy” and claiming that he was bigger than Fela.
He ended the message insulting Seun Kuti and calling him a “Fool at 40.” This statement was widely shared and sparked reactions across social media, especially among fans of both artists.
Seun Kuti fires back at Wizkid
Seun Kuti did not let the insult slide. He responded with a strongly worded post of his own, aimed directly at Wizkid.
In his reply, Seun told Wizkid to be himself and reminded him that he was also great.
He then accused Wizkid of lacking courage and suggested he would delete his post.
“Just be yourself short man. You are also great. U go delete now, u no get mind. Who is the pu$$y now beech !!!”
Shortly after Seun's response, Wizkid did not prove him wrong; he went ahead and deleted his previous post as Seun had predicted.
How it all started
The back-and-forth between the two artists comes after weeks of tension.
Seun had repeatedly gone live on Instagram and also shared videos on social media where he criticised Wizkid FC, saying the fanbase was disrespecting Fela’s legacy by comparing Wizkid to his father.
According to Seun, Afrobeat was more than just music; it was a political and cultural movement led by Fela, and he felt Wizkid’s fans were ignoring that history.
Wizkid, on the other hand, has built his career as one of the biggest Afrobeats stars in the world today.
His success on the global stage has made him a symbol of Nigeria’s new wave of music, but it has also drawn comparisons with Fela, who is celebrated as the originator of Afrobeat.
These comparisons have now caused a feud that contrasts tradition with modern popularity.
The latest exchange shows how personal the matter has become, with both artists trading direct insults instead of keeping the focus on their music.
Fans of both sides continue to debate online, with Wizkid FC defending their star and Seun’s supporters insisting he is right to protect Fela’s legacy.
For now, the war of words between Seun Kuti and Wizkid remains one of the most talked-about topics in Nigeria’s social media, and may continue for days to come.
Check out Seun's post below:
Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye reconcile
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, known as Mr P from P-Square, ended their long-standing feud.
The dispute began during the 2023 elections when Seun Kuti criticised Labour Party candidate Peter Obi as an opportunist, which prompted Peter Okoye to question Kuti's relevance and achievements.
Their clash escalated into a public social media war that lasted nearly three years.
In a video from a Lagos club shared on Peter Okoye's Instagram, Seun Kuti urged that entertainers should not fight over politicians, emphasising unity in their craft as they embraced.
Source: Legit.ng
