Seun Kuti’s elder sister has reignited tensions online after posting a video aimed at Wizkid’s fan base and his father

She questioned why Wizkid FC drags Fela’s name into debates while ignoring issues in Wizkid’s family background

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans blasting her for dragging Wizkid's family, while others defended Fela's legacy

Seun Kuti’s elder sister, Motunrayo Kuti Bakare, has sparked fresh controversy after posting a video online where she attacked Wizkid FC, criticised Wizkid’s father, defended Fela’s legacy and explained how fan comparisons triggered the ongoing feud.

In the circulating video, the outspoken Kuti family member questioned why Wizkid FC continued to mention and attack Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s name during online debates.

She stated that many of the fans using Fela’s name knew little about him or the Kuti family but still spoke carelessly.

While admitting she enjoys Wizkid’s music, she dismissed the singer as not being a true musician because he does not play any musical instrument, insisting that was not the real issue behind her anger.

According to Motunrayo, the main problem was Wizkid FC repeatedly comparing the singer to Fela, which she described as disrespectful to her father’s legacy.

Attacks on Wizkid’s father

The rant also focused heavily on Wizkid’s family background, especially his relationship with his father.

Motunrayo Kuti accused Wizkid’s father of abandoning him and his mother, forcing the singer to struggle before finding success.

She questioned why Wizkid FC ignored this issue and instead focused on dragging Fela’s name into online arguments.

She ended the rant with harsh words for Wizkid FC, calling them “senseless nitwits” and urging them to remove Fela’s name from their discussions.

Social media reactions trail the video

@i_am_olamide1 said:

"This one no just get sense…make Fela FC go abuse Wizkid papa now abi Fela no get fans?"

@btunddej commented:

"Hello Auntie, I was disappointed to see you take sides, but I'll keep this brief. A singer is a musician even without playing an instrument, because the human voice is an instrument. Music isn't defined only by physical instruments. So yes, you don't need to play piano, guitar, or drums to be a musician. But the depth of musicianship often depends on how much creative and technical control the artist actually has over the music."

@quotable_slab wrote:

"No be lighter they this werey hand so? If Una don smoke Una nonsense nah to come they talk like fools."

@Adekunleak75461 reacted:

"All these one now na seun kuti una suppose follow talk am for family meeting cause na him start am."

@_daniel_ademola opined:

"Seun brought this insult to Fela, why are you dragging Felas legacy with anyone? He should have just ignored. Be like Seun sef don dey chase clout but doing so with your father's name is unforgivable."

@valee360 said:

"She say he is not a musician because he doesn't play instrument, and that he only sings. I think say dem say apple no dey fall far from tree. Omo. This very apple no fall near where dey tree dey o. Be like breeze really blow wella the dey this one fall aswear."

