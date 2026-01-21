Online chatter has now turned into a full-blown public feud between music stars Seun Kuti and Wizkid

The drama, which began over legacy and comparisons between Wizkid and the late Fela Kuti, has now seen US star Diddy being dragged into the conversation

The Nigerian Star Boy, in response to Seun's reference to the American rapper, threw a subtle shade that has left many talking

What began as an online conversation around legacy and comparisons between late music legend Fela Kuti and Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has turned into a full-blown public feud between the Afrobeat singer and the late star’s son, Seun Kuti.

Legit.ng reported that the tension first surfaced in early January when Seun was caught up in an exchange with Wizkid’s fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, who he accused of constantly dragging the name of his late father into music debates.

Wizkid fires back at Seun Kuti for referring to him as 'Diddy babe.'

Following the exchange, Wizkid broke the net with his fiery response on Tuesday, January 21, defending his fans and blasting Seun in a series of posts via his Instastory.

Diddy's name mentioned in Wizkid and Seun's feud

Reacting, Seun took to his Instagram again to hit back at Wizkid as he demanded US rapper Diddy's release while taunting the Nigerian Star Boy.

“Free Diddy. His Lagos babe is missing him,” he wrote.

Not ready to let it slide, Wizkid clapped back while throwing another subtle jab as he wrote: “We all know who be Diddy babe for Naija. If na chain you want, come collect o. Make una free me, my mouth no good.”

Reacting to the heated exchange, online personality Tunde Ednut, who shared screenshots of the exchange between Wizkid and Seun, went on to post an old video showing the moment Grammy Award winner Burna Boy gave the late Fela’s son a jewellery chain.

Nigerians react as Wizkid speaks of a certain 'Diddy babe' in fiery response to Seun Kuti.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti's sister fired back at Wizkid, also dragged his father.

Slide through the post below to see the exchange between Seun Kuti and Wizkid:

Reactions trail Wizkid and Seun’s Diddy reference

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments. Read them below:

citizen_stev said:

"Mr tunde you're the one connecting the dots . He mentioned no name."

__ik.official said:

"So called friendship that was formed in the name of hating davido have now collapsed."

mathewymcmb commented:

"Peace of mind won wound 30BG."

wizkid_blogger_

"His mouth no good fr make una free him before he enter kitchen fully oo Cuz kese kese leri oo kasa kasa nbo lona👌 ki eku ile ogbo ki o so fun toko."

biggestaura said:

"@burnaboygram remains the greatest artist ever ever from Africa."

paulhilson_ commented:

"Seun just set burna boy up."

_______1759 commented:

"Akpi somewhere in his 18 room mansion punching the air aggressively with a big smile on his face."

preccystv wrote:

"But nobody call burnaboy name,lets not assume abi?"

rutie_xx said:

"Abeg who be diddy babe for naija???"

Daddy Freeze weighs in on Wizkid, Seun's fight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze urged Seun Kuti to rise above his ongoing clash with Wizkid and his fans,

He warned that the heated exchanges risk dragging the legacy of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti into unnecessary controversy.

Freeze made the comment during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, emphasising that Fela’s cultural impact belongs to all Nigerians, not just his family.

