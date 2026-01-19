Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage disclosed that she had only one truly fulfilling relationship

The 45-year-old mother of one explained that most of her past relationships ended negatively

Tiwa's revelation has reignited discussions around her past relationship and choice of men

Nigerian singer and actress Tiwa Savage has revealed that she experienced only one truly fulfilling relationship, describing the bond as incredible, but cut short by death.

The 45-year-old mother of one disclosed this during an interview with media personality Korty EO, where she spoke about her struggles with love.

Tiwa explained that most of her past relationships ended badly, noting that she often played the role of a people-pleaser while neglecting her own needs.

According to her, this pattern left her disappointed and shaped her view that she has not been fortunate in love.

At first, the award-winning singer said she had never had a positive relationship.

But she later clarified that there was one man she loved deeply, and that relationship stood out as her only good experience.

The Nollywood actress revealed that the man passed away, leaving her with memories she still cherishes.

Speaking about her past, Tiwa said most of her partners brought her pain.

“There is hardly any relationship I would look back at and see anything positive. They are all d*cks! Actually, there is one, but he passed away. May his soul rest in peace. He was incredible.”

Her revelation has reignited conversations about her alleged relationship with the late Obama DMW, also known as 44, who was Davido’s former road manager.

Obama DMW passed away in 2021, after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa's relationship story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Kadel99 said:

"Tiwa Savage often comes across as someone who seeks sympathy even when there's no real crisis, and that's why many people struggle to take her complaints seriously. It's not that she hasn't faced challenges, but the constant public framing of herself as a victim"

@DJoeofficial001 commented:

"Funny how some women spend years rejecting real love, chasing drama, then when they get older, suddenly they want sympathy for failed relationships. Real love isn't a game, you either see it, or you lose it."

@SL_SIXTEEN wrote:

"She said it out of pity cos he's passed away Her first response was the right one"

@ToheebKA reacted:

"So you dated several men and they're all bad. Really? How come you only attract bad men? The only common factor amongst all those men is you, fix yourself."

@Pst_godwine opined:

"Because he passed away, he was incredible. If he were to be alive, she would still count him among the terrible ones"

@ChiefPEPESU said:

"It's a lie. He wasn't any different. She's saying all that just cos he's no more. Apparently, she comes out like someone who's only attracted to the bad guys rather than real men, hence her regrets. Her fault imo."

@oyooyoo22 commented:

"Ngl, She has bad taste in men. All the men she's been with are not e

