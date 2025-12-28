Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage became emotional during a recent live performance as she sang her hit song “Somebody’s Son"

The singer paused briefly on stage after being overcome with emotion, drawing loud cheers and support from fans in the audience

The video, which quickly went viral online, showed the mother of one trying to hold back tears before eventually breaking down on stage

Nigerian diva Tiwa Savage became a trending topic online following a recent concert she headlined.

In the clip, she was seen shedding uncontrollable tears while on stage, creating a tense but heartfelt atmosphere.

The emotional moment Tiwa Savage broke down mid-performance.

Source: Instagram

The singer burst into tears during her performance at the WeLoveYa Festival in Cotonou.

This moment came shortly after a separate incident where she had expressed frustration over sound issues during a performance in Ghana.

Tiwa Savage was seen crying openly while performing “Somebody’s Son,” a song that resonates deeply with themes of love and longing.

Videos from the event circulated widely across social media, with many praising her authenticity and emotional connection to the song.

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans frowned at Tiwa Savage’s outfit at a recent event in Ghana after a video surfaced online.

The music star was recently in Ghana, where she performed before a large crowd, delivering an energetic performance as many fans sang along to her songs word for word.

She was seen wearing a short black gown with an open chest that left little to the imagination.

As she jumped on stage, her chest movement also caught the attention of viewers. Her short skirt was also made from a different material from the top she wore.

Reacting, some fans said the designer should be arrested over the outfit worn by the singer.

Others dragged the music star, who recently opened up about losing an endorsement deal, saying her choice of outfits was not surprising.

A few others blamed Tiwa Savage for wearing such a dress, noting that she should have known how it would appear on stage, especially around the chest area.

Some commenters compared her appearance to that of a madwoman and warned that her stylist should be changed as soon as possible.

This is not the first time Tiwa Savage has been dragged over her dressing. Last year, she was called out by a comedian over an outfit she wore.

The music star was seen in a black see-through top with her bra clearly visible. The comedian described her as insecure and criticised her as a woman with a son who looks up to her as a role model.

Tiwa Savage breaks down live, and the crowd feels every second.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eye_bee_halliday said:

"She’s human. No crime breaking down. Love can be very crazy! You won’t understand except you experience.. I hope she finds her person and for those of us too that want genuine ❤️💡."

beautybytumi said:

"She sang that song from her heart. God will come through for you."

comfortersuave said:

"Man don show Tiwa shege banza 😢😢."

okeke8891 said:

"Love the energy from the crowd."

themarvellousblog said:

"I love you Tiwa and in due time you’ll find your person ❤️."

pamelateky said:

"We love you Tiwaaaa."

mahyor_becca said:

"Tiwa is such a bby girl 😍I pray she found genuine love🙏🏻."

success_celyn_zoe said:

"This melted my heart 🥹🥹."

presh__diva said:

"I pray and hope you find your person👏👏 Love you Tiwa❤️❤️."

vanchizzy

"This song does something to her. She gets emotional every time she sings this song. Na only her know her story.❤️"

janeypuella said:

"Dear Tiwa you will find love again soon, until then keep working."

ola_dorc said:

"Sorry Tiwa ,men don show her shege, you are a strong girl tiwa ,love you."

Source: Legit.ng