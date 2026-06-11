A rare video of Alexx Ekubo’s widow, Anwuli, has surfaced online during the actor’s service of songs in Lagos

The grieving wife was seen worshipping through tears as family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honour the late actor

Anwuli’s sister shared touching details about Alexx’s relationship with the family, describing him as an intentional and loving husband

An emotional moment unfolded at the service of songs held in honour of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo as a rare video of his widow, Anwuli Ekubo, surfaced online.

The moving footage, captured during the event in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, offered many Nigerians their first glimpse of the woman whose name has been at the centre of conversations following the actor's death.

Alexx Ekubo passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

Anwulli Ekubo was emotional as friends and colleagues paid tribute to her late husband. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

As tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry, attention also turned to his grieving widow, who had largely stayed away from the public eye.

In the now-viral clip, Anwuli appeared dressed in a flowing white outfit, accompanied by a nose mask and dark shades.

Despite her grief, she was seen singing along during a worship session at the memorial event.

Observers noted the strength she displayed as she joined others in celebrating the life of the late actor through songs of praise and worship.

However, another image from the event painted a different picture of the emotional burden she continues to carry.

The photograph showed Anwuli in tears as tributes were being paid to her late husband.

Overcome with emotion, she was comforted by two women seated beside her as she struggled through the difficult moment.

Family opens up about Alexx

During the service, Anwuli's sister delivered an emotional tribute that gave guests a deeper look into the actor's private life.

According to her, the family immediately felt comfortable when Alexx formally approached them to seek Anwuli's hand in marriage.

She explained that from the very beginning, they saw qualities in him that convinced them he was the right man for their daughter and sister.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's wife's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@switbeckssexy stated:

"Are you mad? For a video that is all over the internet? Privacy from where to where? Your mother is the silly one !diot. Get lost olofo!"

@Katey Chioma noted:

"Chai i really knew it won't be so easy at that environment for them with those memories, pictures and hearing those tributes. What was fun and memorable because a reminder of pain,sorrow, and cry. Chai what a shot. See them looking so devastated and pained"

Alexx Ekubo died after a battle with liver cancer in May. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng