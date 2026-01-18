Nollywood actress Anita Joseph questioned why some married men don’t wear their wedding rings

She hinted she’ll be sharing more thoughts on marriage throughout the year

The post comes after her highly publicised divorce from her estranged husband, MC Fish

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked conversations on social media after questioning married men about their habit of not wearing wedding rings.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress, who is newly divorced, asked men why they shy away from wearing their wedding bands.

She also promised to share more thoughts on the topic throughout the year.

“But men, why una no Dey wear una wedding tings? This Year una go hear quotes Tire oh,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Last year was a challenging period for Anita, who ended her five-year marriage to MC Fish. In December, she confirmed the divorce and reflected on the difficulties of marriage, describing her journey as one of pain, healing, and self-growth.

She emphasised choosing grace, growth, and faith through the experience.

Insiders speaking to a popular blogger revealed that the marriage faced significant personal and emotional struggles, including the loss of two babies, a stillbirth and a miscarriage, and incidents of domestic violence.

Since her divorce, Anita has stated that she is currently single and not seeking a partner.

She admitted that many men have been reaching out to her, but she emphasised the importance of taking time to heal, noting, “8 years and 11 days with my husband isn’t 8 months,” highlighting the depth of her past relationship.

Netizens react to Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joynnk0512 said:

"It's not all of them,my late husband wore his wedding band till the day he died I was the one that removed it from him hand the very day he died at the hospital."

mrs_chiudo said:

"Na my husband wear him own pass me sef😂😂😂."

realmay_19 said:

"My own wears oooo, the ring has even left a mark on 4th finger, infact he wears it more than me."

angelctp said:

"Tbh, I dont wear my wedding ring. And am not bothered if my husband wear it or not. What will happen will happen. 🙌🙌🙌."

preizskincare_cosmetics said:

"Mine doesn’t ,u won’t even see Jewelries on his body . So I understand perfectly , it’s not really by wedding rings thou."

global_wealth11 said:

"Anita sweetie please let your be pure english considering we your fan who doesn't understand igbo please."

nneomacanada said:

"U don turn oyibo finish so tey dog Dey enter car with you like human being. Nice one."

wesabidelivery said:

"You are beautiful with a glowing skin 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️. I hope the dog stayed back in the car when you got to your destination 🤔😂😂😂😮."

