A young lady is trending on social media after she shared a post about a popular singer who was recently reported dead

The lady, who is a friend of Destiny Boy, posted a video of them together on her TikTok page as she explained what caused his death

She also offered advice to the public while debunking claims that the singer, Destiny Boy, was involved in ritual activities

A friend of popular Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known by his stage name Destiny Boy, has explained what caused the death of the Fuji musician.

She took to her social media page to address rumors that the singer died as a result of rituals or sacrifices.

Destiny Boy's friend reveals he was sick, denies ritual claims.

Friend of Destiny Boy speaks out

Recall that Legit.ng had released a report confirming the death of the 22-year-old singer, and while there has not been an official statement confirming the exact cause of his death, a friend of the singer has spoken out.

@stone.heart9993, in one of her TikTok posts, shared a video of herself with the late singer.

Taking to her page, she penned her thoughts, explaining that the singer was not involved in rituals and that ritual was not the cause of his death.

Her statement reads:

"If una look at this video very well, una go know say he's sick, no be say he go do ritual or something, mk una stop saying what you didn't know, isn't fair nowww 😭😭💔."

Friend of Destiny Boy speaks out, says ritual not the cause of singer's death.

Friend explains what caused Destiny Boy’s death

Speaking about what caused his death, she explained in the post, which has attracted attention:

"He's sick likeee, nah that sickness later collect his life buh he suffer a lot, the sickness is really bad."

She went on to discuss the sickness while also offering advice to the public on who to trust and who not to while mourning the passing of her dear friend and brother, Destiny Boy.

She continued:

"Buh my point is don't trust anybody. Person wey you take as ur father or ur mentor fit do you bad, person wey you think say nah ur helper fit use that opportunity to collect ur life and ur glory. So plsss don't trust anyone 😭😭. He don't use to take drugs 😥, he didn't do ritual also. Mk God sha dey protect us from whom we love and didn't love us as we do."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a video of Destiny Boy’s remains surfaced online, showing the late singer being brought down from a bus in Ayetoro. The footage, which captured his body.

Oracle worshipper speaks on Destiny Boy’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an oracle woman spoke about Destiny Boy’s death. She said he drank alcohol and smoked, which may have contributed to his illness.

She also said it was not the priest or any ritual that caused his death. Many people reacted to her video online.

