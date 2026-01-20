A woman who claimed to be Destiny Boy’s friend spoke out on TikTok about the cause of his death

She alleged the late singer battled a serious illness for over a year before passing away at 22

Her disclosure stirred reactions online, as it countered rumours linking his death to ritual practices

A supposed female friend of the late Afrofuji singer, Destiny Boy, has disclosed the cause of his death, amid trending rumour of ritualism.

The untimely passing of Destiny Boy left his fans, friends, and family across the nation in mourning. His death was announced on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

A woman who claims to be a friend to Destiny Boy discloses the cause of his death. Photo credit: @stone.heart9993, i_amstoneboy. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

With the condolences and tributes, the real cause of his death had left many guessing until a female friend of his took to TikTok to share her story with the singer.

According to rumours, the 22-year-old Destiny Boy passed away at the residence of a traditionalist in Ogun State.

Destiny Boy: Female friend breaks silence

Taking to TikTok, Destiny Boy's alleged friend, identified as @stoneheart9993, shared that the artist really suffered before his death. She shared this while posting a video of the two of them hanging out as friends.

According to her, he was diagnosed with an illness (not disclosing the name of the illness), which made him reduce in stature. She also stated she had started missing him dearly.

Destiny Boy’s alleged female friend breaks silence on his passing. Photo source: Tiktok/stone.heart9993, Twitter/EbukaOleb Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"See as e lean. The sickness is too much for him. He's too small for that kind of sickness. He really suffer. Rest on Ayinde. I really miss you here."

‎In a follow-up post, @stoneheart9993 shared that the artist had been battling the sickness for over a year. According to her, the sickness started after his son's naming ceremony.

She said in part:

"Since this thing start you never enjoy any moment in peace except pain all the time,unless it relieve you small,nah then we go all laugh, buh when it start again,we start to dey pray doing this, doing that everything is now in vain. Omoh isn't easy ooo, isn't easy oo. REST WELL...... AFEEZ AYINDE."

See the video below:

Friend shares WhatsApp chat with Destiny Boy'

The female friend had also shared a post that showed her conversation on WhatsApp with Destiny Boy months before his death.

Posting the video on her TikTok page @stone.heart9993 added a description explaining the video as she poured out her heart after the death of her friend.

She wrote:

"#hmmm oga ooo 😥😭 So I won't be able to chat with you again 🕊️ All ur funny words, how you used to play everything 😭😭 I won't be seeing that again and I won't say I wan text my brother again."

Watch the video below:

Destiny Boy’s sister shares more details

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy’s sister opened up about her late brother in an emotional video that surfaced online after his death.

In the clip, she addressed the money ritual rumours trailing the singer following the circulation of a video showing him at a priest’s house.

Many were stunned by what she said about the Afro Fuji star and have continued to ask questions about the viral videos.

Source: Legit.ng