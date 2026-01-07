Hours after being called out by the "Queen of Afrobeats," Dami Foreign has retracted his statements

The apology followed a terrifying warning from Tiwa Savage, who told the influencer she "dared" him to mention her child again

Despite a documented history of age-shaming and fallen off tweets dating back to 2025, the influencer now insists his intentions were misunderstood

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has received a public apology from X (formerly Twitter) influencer Dami Foreign following intense backlash over posts referencing her son, Jamil Balogun.

The apology came just hours after the award-winning singer openly warned the influencer to stop dragging her child into online commentary.

Tiwa described his actions as crossing a clear boundary and threatened consequences beyond social media if it happened again.

In a post addressed directly to the singer on X, Dami Foreign struck a remorseful tone, insisting that he never meant harm.

He wrote:

“Dear @TiwaSavage, I’m sorry if you got offended by some of the tweets I made about you. You must be very angry and hurt for you to have called me out. I want you to know that I don’t mean bad or de@th for you or your son. There are lots of positive tweets I’ve made about you that you’ve probably never seen. It’s all love from this side. I sincerely apologize.”

The online tension began on Tuesday when Dami Foreign made a post referencing Tiwa Savage’s six-year-old son, Jamil, after a video of the singer dancing at an event surfaced online.

The post did not sit well with the singer, who immediately clapped back, drawing a firm line around her family.

Checks on the influencer’s timeline show that the post about Jamil was not an isolated incident.

Over the past year, Dami Foreign has made several unflattering remarks about the singer.

Responding to the apology and the history of posts, Tiwa suggested that she had long ignored what she described as sustained attacks, until her child became involved.

Read his apology below:

Reaction trail Dami Foreign's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Orev_a stated:

"Lol you for no apologize . Even if you guide, your money for no save you Oloshi boy"

@Mr_Teekay001 noted:

"This shows your humility, and I'm glad you didn't let Twitter influence you to abandon your position, even when it seemed wrong. You are a true champion."

@EmmaOkoreMD commented:

"I thought you wanted to taste watery beans? Please we should be mindful of the kind of things we say to people. You can apologise, but the words spoken cannot be reversed. Go and sin no more."

@jbethel10 shared:

"Dear dami, I'm so disappointed in you for folding over a mere warning. All these while I have been looking up to you to build my ego and become an alpha male, not knowing that, a day will come you will betray masculinity. On behalf of this organisation, I hereby declare you "not man enough" until further notice."

