Sunday Oliseh believes South Africa's defeat to Mexico was caused more by pressure than tactical shortcomings

Mexico secured a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana finished the match with nine men and equalled an unwanted World Cup record after receiving two red cards

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh believes South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup had little to do with tactics and everything to do with the pressure of the occasion.

Mexico began their campaign in front of a passionate home crowd at the Mexico City Stadium and delivered a convincing victory thanks to goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez.

Sunday Oliseh is convinced that South Africa's collapse against Mexico on the colourful opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup had more to do with pressure than football ability. Photo by VI-Images

Source: Getty Images

While the scoreline reflected the hosts' dominance, Oliseh insists the real story was how the magnitude of the event affected Bafana Bafana.

The former Nigeria midfielder shared his thoughts on his podcast shortly after the match and pointed to the psychological demands of a World Cup opener as the decisive factor.

Mexico capitalise on early South African mistakes

The hosts wasted little time asserting themselves.

Backed by a packed stadium, Mexico created their first clear opportunity inside five minutes when Raúl Jiménez forced a smart save from South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The pressure continued to build, and the breakthrough eventually arrived after a costly error in midfield.

Erik Lira won possession from Sphephelo Sithole before Quiñones fired through Williams' legs to give Mexico a deserved lead, FIFA's official website reports.

South Africa became only the second team ever to have two players sent off in a FIFA World Cup opener, matching a record set by Cameroon in 1990. Photo by Yuri Cortez

Source: Getty Images

South Africa struggled to find rhythm throughout the first half and were fortunate not to concede more before the break.

Williams produced several important saves, while the woodwork denied Mexico a second goal.

According to Sky Sports, any hopes of a comeback suffered a major setback early in the second half when Sithole was sent off after bringing down Jiménez on the edge of the penalty area.

Moments later, Mexico doubled their advantage. Quiñones combined brilliantly with Jiménez before the Fulham striker finished the move to put the result beyond doubt.

Oliseh blames defeat on mental pressure

Despite the disappointing result, Oliseh rejected the idea that South Africa were simply outclassed.

Speaking on Global Football Insights with Oliseh, he argued that the atmosphere and occasion overwhelmed Hugo Broos' side.

"We actually just witnessed was absolute psychological warfare.

“Mexico won 2-0 but this wasn't about tactics. It was about pure pressure. South Africa didn't lose because they are a poor side. Believe me. They lost because the stage seems to be simply too big for them.

“I was thinking the host nation pressure would break Mexico. Instead, that massive crowd took the pressure away from them and seems to dump it all on Bafana Bafana, forcing them into two red cards and a total meltdown.”

Oliseh's assessment highlights the unique challenges teams face when stepping onto football's biggest stage, particularly in front of a hostile home crowd.

Unwanted record adds to South Africa's pain

As if defeat was not enough, South Africa also found themselves on the wrong side of World Cup history.

The match ended with further disciplinary drama as substitute Themba Zwane was shown a red card, reducing Bafana Bafana to nine men. Mexico defender César Montes was also dismissed late in the contest.

South Africa became only the second team in World Cup history to receive two red cards in an opening match, matching an unwanted record previously set by Cameroon against Argentina at the 1990 tournament.

The result leaves Hugo Broos' side with work to do in Group A, while Mexico take an early step towards qualification for the knockout stages.

CAF sends message to South Africa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that CAF sent a message to South Africa after their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening day loss to co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

The host nation opened the scoring in the ninth minute through 2025/26 Saudi Pro League top scorer Julian Quinones, who shot through Ronwen Williams’ legs.

Source: Legit.ng