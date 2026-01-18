Shatta Wale shared words of encouragement with Jarvis after her breakup with Peller, reassuring her about life's challenges and future blessings

Jarvis opened up about feeling judged by critics who focused only on her faults while ignoring Peller's role in the breakup

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's advice, sparking conversations about relationships and social media perceptions

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has offered words of encouragement to Nigerian TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, following her public breakup with fellow influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller.

The advice came during a recent live stream where Shatta Wale asked Jarvis if she and Peller were still together.

Jarvis responded with laughter and a short answer, 'we cool", suggesting that while the relationship had ended, there was no bitterness between them.

The moment set the stage for Shatta Wale to share his perspective on handling life’s challenges. He told her that setbacks are part of life and urged her not to worry, assuring her that blessings were on the way.

"Sometimes that's how life is, you know? Sometimes life gives us the breath in and breath out. Don't worry everything will be fine. God is about to bless all of us."

The TikTok star then opened up about how she felt judged by many people who blamed her for the split. Jarvis explained that most critics saw only her faults while ignoring Peller’s role in the breakup.

"So you're not mad at me? Because everyone is mad at me and everybody is seeing my own fault without seeing that of Peller."

Shatta Wale then reassured her, making it clear he held no grudges against her over the breakup. He encouraged Jarvis to stay focused on her craft and not allow outside opinions to weigh her down.

According to him, people will always have expectations, but individuals must stick to their plans and trust in God’s direction.

In his words, Shatta Wale said life often comes with ups and downs, but staying consistent is the key.

He reminded Jarvis that she should keep doing what she does best because success lies in following through with personal goals despite distractions.

"No I'm not mad at you. Life is always like that, I so don't worry yourself, don't stress. Just keep doing your thing. People will always wish for certain things to happen to us, but if we have our plans we can still execute whatever God has planned for us."

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bigclever_7 said:

"She can't denied him trust me because lowkey they are still together giving them self opue."

@OmaleePrinx commented:

"They just remove the relationship out of social media, they are together but low key."

@dkaygeee wrote:

"Imagine.... No matter how serious something gets in this life eventually yall will calm down... The backlash on the net was enough for one to ghost forever, but if you know what you want and are ready to let go of the past, things will work out for good."

@30bgmillitary opined:

"Omoh she's very wise with her response. Peller money still Dey her eye Jarvis and peller are pawns to those who control the media, they plan and find the best thing to make them trend and that equals more money in thier account.. I've seen past it, but your followers are blinded by ignorance."

@AbigailAidela reacted:

"When Shatta Wale don dey give you relationship advice, something is definitely wrong somewhere."

@MAKAVELISZNN said:

"Everything is fine ?Pellers in out there trying to hide the pain from the world."

Jarvis reveals how relationship with Peller started

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis spoke emotionally about how her relationship with Peller began.

In a heartfelt video, Jarvis broke down in tears as she recalled the early days of their connection.

She explained that it started casually on TikTok without any expectations but grew into something meaningful over time.

Jarvis revealed that their bond was first built on fun interactions and lighthearted exchanges, disclosing that she was the one who suggested they become closer because Peller's presence made her feel happy and relaxed.

