Dayo Amusa weighed in on how celebrities are being attacked over the crisis happening in the country

In a post shared online, Amusa argued that her colleagues are on the receiving end despite their tight schedule

She further highlighted how filmmakers often take significant risks to achieve their projects, leaving many to react

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has spoken out against what she describes as growing online pressure directed at entertainers over national issues.

In a post shared on her X page, Amusa lamented that many in the creative industry are increasingly being attacked for either sharing their opinions or continuing with their work during periods of national crisis.

Dayo Amusa shares candid view on celebrity reactions to the country’s crisis. Credit: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"The bullying many of you subject our colleagues to in the creative industry is crazy… They freely can’t share their opinion; they can’t post their jobs without being called insensitive."

Amusa explained that filmmakers often take loans with high interest rates to produce movies, yet are expected to suspend their work and focus solely on posting about national tragedies.

"We go to the bank to take loans to shoot movies with high interest rates, but you want us to suspend our jobs and be posting videos of kidnapping and cursing the government daily while you’re in your own office tweeting and enjoying your environment," she said.

The actress also made it clear that she would not bow to online trolls, stressing that her brand was not built on pandering to mobs.

"The day I decided to start using this app actively, I’ve made up my mind that many of you trolls don’t matter. I won’t pander to mobs as I didn’t build my brand on it. I have other strings of income; don’t come under my post to act silly, I’ll send you home," she warned.

Despite her frustration, Amusa offered prayers for the victims of the recent Oyo State abduction, where schoolchildren and teachers were kidnapped.

"May God bring succour to the family of the kids and teachers kidnapped in Oyo state. May they return home safely," she added.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Dayo Amusa's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@s_gbemmy said:

"Being a celebrity is not easy truly,people expect you to take quarter of what they won't take...alot of celeb won't even come here to address themselves the way you did buh bcos e dey ground no be small,if they come for you,they won't go back complete ."

@MichaelBrains said:

"Lending your voice to the kidnapped children doesn’t need you to take a loan, you have a voice use it, mustn’t be about profits. You can lend your voice and still promote whatever you want to promote simultaneously."

@Omorhemi said:

"My sister,it is understandable that you guys have to eat but pls read the room. This is not a great time in Nigeria to release movies for entertainment. You can delay till everywhere calm. I can watch up to 10 movies on YouTube in a week but since last week,I've not seen one."

@Ayubmojoyin said:

"As much as I agree with you, understand that your colleagues brought it upon themselves by campaigning for these incompetent politicians. Ẹnití ò jẹ gbì òní kú gbì."

Dayo Amusa addresses the debate over celebrity involvement in national issues. Credit: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Amusa replies those asking for son's father

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa didn't keep mute as people were asking about the identity of her son's father.

In a live Instagram session, she asked them series of questions and blasted the people looking for social media validation.

Her response to the people making inquiries was applauded by fans in the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng