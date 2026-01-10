Tiwa Savage has shared how she lays a good foundation for her son, Jamil, as she listed the thing she does

She shared what she deprives him of and what the little boy must do to earn certain privileges at home

Fans were divided over the post, they reminded of her viral tape and disagreed with some of the things she listed

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has stirred reactions online after opening up about how she is raising her son, Jamil.

The Garri and Water crooner shared a video of Pastor Ibukun Awosika speaking on parenting, where she advised that children from wealthy backgrounds should not have their dreams stifled because of their parents’ success.

Reacting to the video on her Instagram story, Tiwa revealed that she has been trying hard to follow that principle while raising her son.

According to her, Jamil must earn certain privileges at home, and she intentionally deprives him of some comforts, including sitting in certain seats when they travel together.

Tiwa Savage gives details of her actions towards her son

Sharing more, the music star, who recently spoke about losing an endorsement deal, said that if her son wants to buy games like Roblox, he must earn the money by doing chores and getting good grades.

The mother of one added that Jamil is not allowed to use his iPad or take snacks and candy during the week, and he must also have Bible study every night before going to bed.

Tiwa Savage shares more of what she deprives her son of

The music star further disclosed that except when they fly on a private jet, she makes her son sit in the economy class.

She also revealed that Jamil sometimes complains about the discipline, claiming he has neck pain and leg aches, even though his legs do not touch the ground.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage’s post about her son

Fans were divided over her post, with some reminding her of her viral personal tape and questioning if that was the right way to lay a foundation for her son.

Others, however, argued that parents should not pay children for doing chores, saying chores are responsibilities, not jobs.

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's post

@prosper_t2 shared:

"Single mom is trying so hard to prove a point here."

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Neck pain am for economy? Jamjam na so e dey pain us for there too o, you feel our pains ba."

@madebypristinebeads shared

"He can't stretch his legs got me. Kidss."

@iscopatcave_cakes reacted:

"You see when de say… sometimes don’t judge a book by it cover. Take ur flower."

@official_ashkelautos shared:

"Smart: Because you’re rich doesn’t mean you should buy or give your kids everything they want. They should know what it means to work. Don’t spoil them teach them to adjust because that will be the most valuable gift they’ll ever get from you in the future. This Tiwa is smart and may the lord bless her."

Tiwa Savage's dress at Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana had caused a lot of reactions among her fans surfaced online.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage. Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

