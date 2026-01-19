Tiwa Savage discussed how motherhood challenged her career and emotional bond with her son, Jamil

She recounted initially struggling with disappointment over her son's gender and physical changes post-childbirth

Tiwa described how Jamil has now become her best friend, showcasing their strong bond and her parenting approach

Nigerian singer and actress Tiwa Savage has revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career.

Speaking on the FlowWithKorty podcast, the award-winning star explained that childbirth left her emotionally disconnected from her son and affected her professional life.

Savage said she had always dreamed of having a daughter and was devastated when she learned she was expecting a boy.

According to her, the disappointment made it hard for her to bond with her son, Jamil Balogun, during his early years.

She recalled crying when doctors told her the baby’s gender, a moment that influenced her initial struggles with motherhood.

Career impact and body changes

The singer also shared how her physical changes after childbirth worsened the situation. She explained that her body did not recover quickly, which affected her confidence and career opportunities.

Tiwa Savage welcomed her son, Jamil Balogun, with her former husband and manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, in July 2015.

At the time, she was dropped from a major Pepsi campaign, an experience that made her feel her career had been damaged.

The Nollywood actress confessed that she subconsciously blamed her son for the setback, which deepened the emotional distance between them.

“Honestly, I did not bond with him for the first year or two. I always wanted a girl. They told me it was a boy, and I started crying. So when he came, he was always crying. And my body did not snap back. I looked horrible. I was supposed to do a campaign with Pepsi at the time. They had to not use me and get somebody else,” she said.

Tiwa Savage's relationship with son now

Now at 45, Savage says her perspective has completely changed. She described Jamil as her best friend and expressed gratitude for the strong bond they share today.

According to her, the difficult beginning has given way to an unbreakable relationship.

“But now, that is my best friend. Me and him are like best friends. It is not even for the camera or social media,” she added.

Savage further noted that she is intentional about raising her son to be respectful and kind, especially toward women, drawing from her own past experiences.

Watch Tiwa Savage's full interview video below:

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nkemnwabugwu5152 said:

"This interview revealed so much about Tiwa that we didn't know. She is really humble and reserved. Her son Jamil is such a sweet and intelligent boy."

@Thatprettydarkgirl commented:

"Gosh! Tiwa is so peaceful and humble and she is doing a great job with Jamil; He is so smart and we'll cultured. Thanks for putting this up Korty, this is my best episode yet."

@ashleyani2390 wrote:

"Omg! See me crying, Thanks Korty for videos like this and I love you Tiwa❤️."

@thecreativetobi1 opined:

"Jamil is so smart. He's a proof that Tiwa is a great mother."

@opeyemialausa8685 reacted:

"Videos like this helps us to humanize celebrities like Tiwa. We as fans think we know them because we interact with their post, OR read about them from Blogs.. But videos like this helps us to understand the real person behind the glam.. Please give us a part 2 🥹🥹🥹 May God continue to bless Tiwa, her household and grant her heart desires. Rooting to see Jamil dominating the football scenes in the European Stage and Super Eagles in years to come 🎉."

@AfricanTalesByNessa said:

"There's this calm aura that Tiwa and her son both exude. I love it."

