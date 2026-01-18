Nollywood star Mercy Johnson dropped all charges against TikToker Eedie Bliss, securing her release from police detention after days of public outcry on social media

This decision came hours after social media critic VeryDarkMan accused her of oppression, issuing a public ultimatum that drew massive attention online

Nigerians expressed their opinions on the case, with some praising Mercy Johnson for showing restraint, while others mocked the TikToker

Famous Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has secured the release of TikToker Eedie Bliss from detention after dropping all charges against her.

The content creator regained her freedom on Saturday, January 17, 2026, following intense public pressure on social media platforms.

This development came hours after popular social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, dragged the actress and accused her of oppression.

VeryDarkMan noted that defamation is a civil case and joined other Nigerians in demanding Eedie Bliss' release from police detention.

The activist issued an ultimatum to Mercy Johnson, demanding the TikToker's immediate release.

A few hours later, VeryDarkMan announced the content creator's freedom on his Instagram page, expressing gratitude to the actress for ending the case and calling on social media users to stop targeting her family.

He wrote:

"🍏🍎mercyjohnsonokojie thank you very much my GREATEST OF ALL TIME for dropping the case❤️…..moving on I am buying all d3famation case aga!st mercy Johnson and her family,the bylllyng is too much yall should leave her family alone…dear RATELS AS THE 4TH ARM OF THE GOVERNMENT YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU SEE THOSE TYPE POST ABOUT MERCY JOHNSON AND HER FAMILY…NA WE GET SOCIAL MEDIA."

What led to the arrest

Legit.ng recently reported that Eedie Bliss was arrested some days ago over a video she shared on TikTok in December 2025 about Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Henry Okojie.

In the video, the TikTok star alleged that Prince Okojie recently bought a house for his pregnant mistress.

Eedie Bliss further claimed that the actress allegedly connived with the mistress' house help to cause her miscarriage.

The allegations sparked widespread conversation on social media, leading to her eventual arrest for defamation.

Nigerians React to Eedie Bliss' Release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ItsSoniaNG said:

"Seriously what we do sometimes is wrong, you don't just go about saying things you are not sure of and deforming someone's character, then when the person reacts, Nigerians will now play pity card, make them leave one to stay 10year in prison first, so that others will learn."

@LilyjoeBae commented:

"Thank you Mercy Johnson and her hubby for pardoning her, next time she will learn to mind her business."

@WomenRightsOrg wrote:

"If it is another person Mercy Johnson will be doing solidarity videos shouting."

@SAmuzie3690 reacted:

"Power of VDM😂she go learn not to say allegendly and still not commit defamation and online harassment or bullying 😂."

@PinkyBeddings opined:

"People forget that actions have consequences... Thank you MJ ❤️."

@Danielbiggyy said:

"Mercy Johnson really showed restraint here 🙏 Sometimes letting things go is the real power move. Respect 👏."

@RealChydabby commented:

"She just wanted to reach her a lesson I know she's not that mean."

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson shared a heartwarming video hyping her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

She captioned the post about hyping her "gee" as the festive season drew near, demonstrating lyrics like "money na water" with hand gestures.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

