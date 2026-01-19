A Muslim cleric has reacted to the demise of Afro-Fuji singer Destiny Boy, who died at the age of 22.

In a video, the cleric condemned people who shared videos of the singer's lifeless body online

He also spoke against rumours surrounding his death online, sparking reactions on social media

On Sunday, January 18, a Muslim cleric, Alfa Aridunu, shared a video of himself mourning the late singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, during a religious gathering.

Addressing the congregants, Aridunu revealed he was informed of Destiny Boy's death while on his way to the gathering as he called for prayers for the deceased.

Muslim cleric speaks against circulating videos of Destiny Boy's lifeless body on social media. Credit: iamdestinyboy/aridunu

Source: Instagram

The cleric, however, expressed displeasure with social media users who recorded and shared videos of the singer’s lifeless body online.

He also condemned the rumours circulating online about the circumstances of the singer’s death and urged people to respect the dead.

"I want to beg people, and this should be a message to social media users. There is a limit to sharing people's secrets. When someone dies, you cover their secrets. The videos we are seeing of this boy who died, before he was even bathed, are not okay. There should also be a limit to speaking on what we know nothing about. Did he die in your presence?" he said in part.

In a caption, the cleric wrote:

"AMEN. My special condolence & prayer to the family of DESTINY BOY. May his soul keep resting in perfect peace. THIS IS VERY SAD NEWS, BUT EVERY SOUL WILL SURELY TASTE DEATH."

Muslim cleric prays for Destiny Boy at religious event. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that singer Ruger reacted to Destiny Boy's death at the age of 22. Reports revealed that his body was transported to Abeokuta in Ogun State for burial.

The video of a Muslim cleric mourning Destiny Boy is below:

Reactions as cleric speaks about Destiny Boy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens penned tributes to the late singer. Read the comments below:

official_temitope001 said:

"Am a christian I love this alfa he's always said the truth may his soul rest in peace."

temi__treatandbeverages commented:

"I didn’t belive this before ooo until I saw it on your post now May his perfect soul rest in pea."

wazzynotanga reacted:

"Only GOD knows the Bus stop, Been alive should only be Our worry !! Not money, not any material things , but ki la fe ba olorun fah so painful , Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un"

temmysavage18 said:

"May Almighty allah grant him aljanah fridous."

allahu_nanjini said:

"I think nan prank o,so nan real,hunnnnn,may Allah forgive him and grant him al janah Fridaous,ỌMỌ ILU MI ,death is inevitable."

iam_deejayjet commented:

"That last statement is the fact talk. People need to understand that. When it’s time it’s time."

Video shows what Destiny Boy reportedly vomitted

Legit.ng reported a clip said to be from an Instagram Live session showing people who were around the singer during his final moments.

In the video, voices were heard discussing what Destiny Boy allegedly vomited while he was struggling before he passed away.

Those present in the clip suggested that the late singer may have consumed a local concoction or might have been poisoned, although no official confirmation has been given to support these claims.

Source: Legit.ng