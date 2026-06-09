Videos from Lateef Adedimeji's recent visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace in Ile Ife, Osun state have emerged online

A heartwarming video captured the playful banter between the monarch and the actor following the birth of his triplets

The reason for Lateef Adedimeji's visit to the Ooni's palace also surfaced online, stirring reactions

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji on Monday, June 8, 2026, paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's palace in Ile Ife, Osun state.

A series of videos which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, June 9, showed how the actor was received at the palace.

Ooni of Ife engages in playful banter with Lateef Adedimeji during palace visit. Credit: ooniadimulaife/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The highlight was the playful banter between Ooni and Lateef, who was spotted on his knees as he conversed with the king.

The Yoruba monarch, who recently made headlines over his strong message to his colleagues and traditional devotees over the insecurity in the southwest region, teased Lateef about his bedroom skills, which resulted in the birth of his triplets.

The Ooni also asked other people present in the room to applaud to Lateef in the hilarious video.

According to reports, Lateef visited the Ooni's palace alongside members of his production crew as part of efforts to seek royal blessings and support for his upcoming historical film project on the Ekiti-Parapo War, popularly known as the Kiriji War, one of the most significant conflicts in Yoruba history.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, shared a heartwarming video showing how her 90-year-old grandmother cares for her triplets.

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's visit to Ooni's palace after his triplets' birth. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Bimpe shared a video showing the elderly woman bonding with the babies, holding and tending to them with remarkable tenderness.

The video showing the moment the Ooni of Ife teased Lateef Adedimeji is below:

Another clip of Lateef Adedimeji at the Ooni's palace is below:

Reactions as Lateef Adedimeji visits Ooni

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared reactions to Lateef Adedimeji's upcoming movie project. Read the comments below:

Olaun101 wrote:

"I sha hope they will not find a way to insert imaginary Ibo into the story."

Adefemi Ajibare commented:

"For Adedimeji to be using yoruba nation culture and tradition in making money but giving his children arab name, hhmm."

Ayo Alabi said:

"He should not bring his Muslim sentiments to the film o,he should remember he is dealing with ekiti people, he should get the authentic and reliable story of pure narration."

Ramon Adebayo said:

"NICE ONE, CONGRATULATIONS MY KING KABIESI OOOOO BABA OLORI GBOGBO OBA ALADE KAFATA KI EGBOO KI ETOO KI FI OWO PAWU KI EFI ERIGI JE OBI KABIESI AMI NAA YALAU."

Lateef Adedimeji faces backlash

Legit.ng also reported that a social media personality identified as MS Baba called out Lateef Adedimeji over the Arabic names he gave his children.

In a video shared via TikTok, Ms Baba criticised Lateef for giving his triplets Arabic names rather than indigenous Yoruba names. According to the man, the actor didn't learn from the indigenous Yoruba culture he promotes through his movies.

Source: Legit.ng