A young Nigerian lady wept during a phone call with her father after passing her final nursing school examinations

The graduate prostrated on the floor to show her appreciation to her parent while communicating the news

Classmates surrounded the lady to celebrate her academic success after she received her final results

A young Nigerian nursing student has moved many to tears after a video of her highly emotional phone call to her father following her graduation went viral.

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, beautifully captures the raw joy of academic success and the deep, unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter.

A Nigerian nursing student sheds tears tocelebrate her graduation. Photo credit: @desty9125/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates finishing nursing school

In the viral video posted by TikTok user @desty9125, the young lady, dressed in her blue and white nursing uniform, is seen sitting on the floor, completely overwhelmed with emotion.

With tears streaming down her face, she screamed into her phone to deliver the long-awaited news to her father:

"Daddy! Daddy, I passed! Daddy, I have finished school! Daddy, I have graduated!"

In a traditional show of deep respect and gratitude, the young graduate prostrated on the ground, touching her forehead to the floor as she sobbed and repeated, "I passed, Daddy!"

The emotional scene quickly transitioned to a joyful celebration where her classmates surrounded her, jumping, hugging, and screaming in excitement.

According to @desty9125 who posted the video, the young lady is a certified "daddy's girl" who demanded to speak to her father the very second she received her final results. The post was accompanied by a beautiful tribute to supportive parents:

"God bless all fathers that take it upon themselves to train a Girl child..🙏🏾❤️🕯️"

Watch the video below:

UI nursing student becomes registered nurse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man shared his experience as he became a registered nurse and a final year nursing student at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng