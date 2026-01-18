Live streaming is developing rapidly in Nigeria, with many young and older-generation Nigerians showing interest

Nigeria is beginning to witness growth in its streaming industry, with popular faces in the entertainment industry now turning their attention to it.

Since the most popular streamer on Twitch, Kai Cenat, visited Nigeria in 2024, streaming has gone on to gain attention in the last year despite the challenges that come with it.

Shank Comic, Peller, Carter Efe, and Phyna are leading Nigeria’s live streaming boom. Credit: carterefe/unusualphyna/peller089

Unlike the US and other top-tier countries, reliable internet, affordable data, and steady electricity are luxuries still out of reach for many Nigerians. Legit.ng recalls reporting that there was a power outage during Shank and Kai Cenat's stream in Nigeria

This means venturing into live streaming requires a lot and lot of money.

However, pioneers like Shank Comic, Peller, and Carter Efe have shown in a short period that Nigerian streamers can compete globally. As they grow, they have inspired others to explore streaming as a career.

Popular live streaming platforms in Nigeria include Twitch, Kick, YouTube Live, TikTok Live, Instagram Live, and Facebook Live. These platforms are most used by Nigerian streamers to share real-life experiences.

How live streaming pays

According to Fourthwall, the income from live streaming varies, from near zero for beginners to thousands of dollars monthly for popular creators, depending on audience size and platform.

Streamers earn through ads, subscriptions, tips, memberships, and brand sponsorships. Top streamers earn significantly more through diverse monetisation, while smaller creators might earn $100–$500 per month from tips and affiliate deals.

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian streamers making an impact in the industry.

Nigerian streamers leading the live streaming boom

1. Skit maker Shank Comic turns streamer

Emmanuel Adesokan, popularly known as Shank Comic, is one of the most popular Nigerian streamers. He has featured in live sessions with the likes of Kai Cenat, US rap star Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, and indigenous rapper Olamide.

Shank initially started out as an influencer on X (formerly known as Twitter), before venturing into skit making. He later switched to full-time streaming and is considered the most followed African streamer on Twitch.

His live streams are mostly focused on album listening sessions and new music previews.

Shank Comics' live stream sessions are focused music. Credit: shankscomics

2. Peller breaks into streaming through TikTok

Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, rose to the spotlight via TikTok livestreams where he met with now-former love interest Jarvis, aka Jadrolita.

Peller featured in some skits before venturing into live streaming, mostly using Kick. He holds the record for Africa’s highest-viewed stream, with 76,000 views, and has had live sessions with popular stars like Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Davido, and others.

Nigerian streamer Peller is a Kick ambassador. Credit: peller089

3. Dramatic Carter Efe moves from skits to streaming

Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, is, at the time of this report, the rave of the moment in the Nigerian streaming industry.

He entered the streaming scene in 2025 on Twitch and witnessed rapid growth, holding live sessions with his close associate Kolu.

Carter, who used to be a skit maker, made a major breakthrough after his live session with Afrobeats star Davido.

Carter Efe mostly holds live stream sessions with his colleague Kolu. Credit: carterefe.

4. Enzo the Gamer leads Nigeria's streaming pioneers

Rynenzo, aka Enzo, is considered one of the first Nigerians who began streaming before it became popular. As of 2023, he had over 850 followers on YouTube and 200 on Twitch.

His streams focus on gaming competitions and entertainment. He has met with popular streamer iShowSpeed, music star Rema, among others.

5. Former BBNaija star Phyna goes into live streaming

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, launched her Twitch account in 2026 following the success of Peller and Carter Efe in the industry.

While she is yet to reach the same level as the pacesetters, Phyna has continued to entertain her viewers with her dance moves despite criticism.

Phyna’s live stream dance moves capture viewers’ attention. Credit: unusualphyna

6. Actor Charles Okocha ventures into live streaming

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac or Mr Phenomenal, is the latest celebrity to venture into streaming, as he recently shared his Twitch account.

Okocha, known for his dramatic acts in videos, appears to be set to compete with Carter Efe and others.

