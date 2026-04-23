The White House has issued a directive authorising the US Navy to take decisive action against vessels suspected of laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz

The statement attributed to Donald Trump had signaled a firm security stance in one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes

Analysts had warned that such directives could heighten geopolitical tensions and raise concerns among global markets and international stakeholders

US President Donald Trump has ordered the United States Navy to take decisive action against vessels suspected of laying mines in the waterway.

US President Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to sink any vessels trying to mine the Hormuz Strait. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump made the statement in a post on his official Truth Social account, where he announced that he had told the American military ships stationed near the narrow waterways of Hormuz that they could and should shoot to kill any vessels attempting to mine the critical portion of the Persian Gulf, CNN reported.

He wrote:

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation."

This development comes as the Iranian government insisted that they are not obligated to open the waterways, especially since the United States is imposing and refusing to lift its blockade on it.

The US has seized at least two Iran-linked container-carriers.

Recently, the US fired at and seized an Iranian civilian ship, while promising it could exact more damage to the Asian country's maritime economy should its leaders continue to play hardball.

In response, Iran declared the strait closed and seized and fired shots at multiple containers trying to cross the waterways by force in blatant disregard for its sovereignty over the passage.

Donald Trump claimed the United States is in effect the controller of the waterways and has taken over the country, which, according to him, has no idea who exactly its leader is.

Reasons why the Strait of Hormuz is critical

Earlier in a detailed analysis, Legit.ng explained why the Strait of Hormuz is very important to the global oil market.

The strait sits between Iran and Oman, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Strait of Hormuz's waterway remains a key route for global crude exports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, at its narrowest point, the Iranian waterway spans about 33 kilometres, while shipping lanes in each direction are only a few kilometres wide, making it a sensitive passage for maritime traffic.

In a very poignant message by former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, in the small corridor, Iran has essentially found its neclear weapon.

He said:

"It's not clear how the truce between Washington and Tehran will play out. But one thing is certain - Iran has tested its nuclear weapons. It is called the Strait of Hormuz. Its potential is inexhaustible."

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng